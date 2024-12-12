Stacey Dooley unveils 'old-fashioned' Christmas tree in magical home update

Presenter Stacey Dooley has transformed her dining room into a festive winter wonderland.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the former Strictly Come Dancing champion uploaded a magical at-home video highlighting her towering Christmas tree in all its festive glory.

© Getty Images Stacey won Strictly in 2018

Stacey, who has a passion for interiors, opted for a traditional aesthetic this year, with colourful ribbons and citrus slices reigning supreme. Doing away with gleaming baubles, the mother-of-one instead spruced up her tree with a sea of balletic bows in shades of dusky pink, burnt orange and maroon.

She added garlands of thin lime slices, strings of fairy lights and a giant white bow which took pride of place on top.

Take a look in the video below…

WATCH: Stacey Dooley unveils stunning Christmas tree

In her caption, the former Glow Up presenter wrote: "Home to the dining room tree [crying face emoji]. So v v v lucky. Ta girls!"

Fans and friends quickly flooded the comments section with messages of praise. Impressed by Stacey's Christmas creation, one wrote: "Beautiful old-fashioned tree love it," while a second noted: "Wow this is so beautiful," and a third chimed in: "Gorgeous! Perfect Xmas tree."

Stacey and Kevin moved into their Liverpool family home in 2023. The pair, who are doting parents to one-year-old Minnie, fell in love with the sprawling property after just one viewing.

During a chat with Liverpool ECHO, professional dancer Kevin, 42, revealed: "Stacey loves looking at houses on the internet. Looking at interiors and stuff is her favourite thing to do.

© Instagram Stacey and Kevin welcomed Minnie in January 2023

"She just happened to have seen something she liked and thought, 'Oh it's not too far away from my mum'. We went and had a look and the second she walked in was like, 'I love it and I can really see us living here'. It all happened really quickly, and we love it."

Since upping sticks, the pair have transformed their home into a tranquil oasis with eye-catching interiors and stacks of character. Their beautiful kitchen boasts parquet flooring, modern stainless steel work surfaces, a charming alcove and a rustic kitchen island.

Her home office, meanwhile, is a candy pink haven decked out with a chunky maroon velvet sofa, a marble coffee table and a cluster of plants.

Stacey and Kevin's love story

© Shutterstock Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton have been together since 2019

Lovebirds Stacey and Kevin met on Strictly Come Dancing before later embarking on a whirlwind romance. They confirmed their relationship in 2019, just a few months after lifting the glitterball trophy, and went on to welcome their first child together in January 2023.

While Stacey tends to keep her daughter out of the spotlight, she's shared occasional glimpses into her motherhood journey.

© Instagram Stacey and Minnie are two peas in a pod

In an interview with HELLO! last year, Stacey said: "Becoming a mother myself I have a whole newfound respect for my own mum. It changes the dynamics. I have an amazing partner, a stable job, a home, no massive complications and it's still so daunting and knackering at times.