Julia Roberts' $10.3m Malibu mansions are under threat - details

Julia Roberts, 57, has a very impressive property portfolio, but it's a nerve-wracking time for the Notting Hill actress as two of her stunning homes are under threat…

The star owns two mansions in the Malibu area and as wildfires sweep the region, they are in the danger zone. Most of Malibu is under an evacuation warning so it's very likely that Julia and her family have been asked to leave and seek safety.

Julia lives with her husband Danny Moder and their three children Hazel, Phinnaeus and Henry in Malibu. Their main family home is a sprawling compound that they bought for $6.4million back in 2003. The house spans over 6,000 square feet and boasts stunning ocean views, with a skate park and private courtyard.

The ultra-private couple rarely share glimpses inside their home on social media, but Danny did post a peek inside the family's living room when he celebrated his twins' 17th birthday in November.

As well as her own home, Julie owns a $3.9million Malibu investment property nearby, which she will no doubt also be worried about.

Other celebrities affected by the Malibu fires

Beyonce and Jay-Z have been forced to leave their amazing $200 million mansion because of the danger in the area. Their mammoth home is located in Paradise Cove, which is one of the places where raging wildfires continue.

© LISA O'CONNOR Jay-Z and Beyonce have left their property

Dick Van Dyke has also revealed that he had left his $8 million Malibu home on Tuesday alongside his wife of 12 years, Arlene Silver.

Cher is another celebrity who has had to flee her home due to the horrific situation. The singer owns a 16,000-square-foot mansion that's worth a staggering $75 million. The property has been lovingly transformed by the star, and it's even featured in Architectural Digest.

Julia Roberts' holiday home

As well as her Malibu homes, Julia has another US house and here's what we know…

The actress bought a 32-acre ranch in Taos, New Mexico, in the '90s and has used it as a second home ever since. The property holds special memories because it's where Danny and Julia tied the knot in 2002. Speaking to Oprah Winfrey, Julia revealed why she loves the location so much. "It's peaceful, and it's a relief. I always say you can't be in a bad mood here. I don't know if it's New Mexico or just the mountains, but you can't be silly in a negative way," she said.