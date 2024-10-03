Carrie Underwood's son's unexpected reaction to her new role on American Idol

Carrie Underwood made history when she was announced as Katy Perry's replacement for the upcoming 23rd season of American Idol.

The 41-year-old singer's career was kickstarted when she won season four of the show in 2005, and now she is the first former contestant to take a seat on the judging panel.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Carrie Underwood replaces Katy Perry as American Idol judge

While Carrie and her fans were jumping for joy when the news was announced in August, her son had a very different reaction.

The Before He Cheats singer appeared at a photo call in New York City on Wednesday alongside fellow judges Luke Bryan, 48, and Lionel Richie, 75, and Idol host Ryan Seacrest, 49.

Speaking to E! News, Carrie was asked what her husband, Mike Fisher, 44, and their two sons, Isaiah, nine, and Jacob, five, think of her new role.

While she didn't specify which son she was referring to, Carrie admitted that her job is completely lost on them.

© Getty Images Carrie is a judge on Idol alongside Luke and Lionel

She said: "My son, this morning, he thinks I'm singing somewhere, so he's like, 'God, please give her all the right words and help her sing great', and Mike was like, 'She's not singing'.

"You know what, they don't really know what I do – they do, they don't – which I kind of love. I'm Mom to them," she added.

© Instagram Carrie is just 'mom' to her sons

Idol released its first look at the new judging panel for this season featuring Carrie alongside Luke, Lionel and Ryan, on Wednesday.

"HERE WE ARE," the caption alongside the photo read, highlighting that auditions have hit New York City. "Back in the big city looking for the BEST and brightest talent!!!! Season 23 starts in Spring '25!"

In celebration of Carrie's Idol gig, she shared an emotional video in August that looked back over the last two decades of her career since her win.

"I went from no one knowing my name to tens of millions of people watching the show," she said in the video, adding that she was "so proud of everything I was able to accomplish on the show and I am so proud of everything I have accomplished since."

© Getty Images Carrie is the first former Idol contestant to join the judging panel

Asked what kind of judge she will be while performing at the GMA Summer Concert Series on August 2, Carrie admitted she would be "very honest".

"I have a problem," she explained. "I can’t lie. I feel like I’ll be very honest but hopefully I’ll also be very constructive and encouraging."

She added: "I feel like being on both sides of the coin, I'll be able to offer insight and help and kind of a different viewpoint."

© Instagram Carrie won Idol in 2005

ABC confirmed Carrie's return in a statement: "This upcoming season marks 20 years since Carrie won America’s hearts on Idol and launched her successful multi-GRAMMY Award-winning career. As a former Idol and dynamic musical force, she brings a remarkably unique perspective to one of the most popular shows on television.

"This is a full-circle moment both for the show and audiences at home who have been tuning in for over two decades. Welcome home, Carrie."