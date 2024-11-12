Carrie Underwood's sculpted legs in minuscule shorts command attention in new photos

Carrie Underwood never fails to mesmerize fans with her toned legs – especially when she rocks a pair of tiny shorts.

The 41-year-old's followers were practically drooling when she shared a carousel of photos from her performance at Miami's Country Bay Music Festival this week.

Carrie looked gorgeous on stage rocking a pair of minuscule denim shorts that did nothing to hide her sculpted legs, alongside a matching jacket and silver cowboy boots.

"Miami never disappoints! What a fun night @countrybaymusicfestival ! Thanks for showing up and showing out! We had a blast…and we never mind the rain!" she captioned the photos.

Her followers were quick to compliment her impressive limbs, with one responding: "I want to be Carrie Underwood’s legs when I grow up." A second said: "The high pony and the legs," followed by a love-struck emoji.

A third added: "Me the whole time watching her… 'ohhh my gosh…. Her legs are amazing!!!'"

The country music singer is often pictured rocking tiny shorts that highlight her muscular legs and is frequently quizzed by her followers on how she achieves such incredible definition.

While Carrie has shared videos in the past that reveal a glimpse inside her workouts, in 2022 she finally shared her long-awaited leg routine on her wellness app, Fit52.

Taking to the app's official Instagram page, Carrie – who is trained by her longtime trainer Eve Overland – stood in a pair of teal-colored shorts and a pink sleeveless top as she demonstrated a few movements involved in her workout.

Across the video, the tagline read: "Get Carrie's real leg workout Fit52." The workout had been adapted for all fitness levels and claims to "strengthen, sculpt, and tone your legs".

© Getty Images Carrie works out hard to maintain her sculpted physique

"Get your sweat on with squats, lunges, step-ups, and more," the description in the app read. "Uniquely developed by celebrity trainer Eve Overland and designed to accommodate all fitness levels. Get results with these easy-to-follow workouts you can do anywhere."

Carrie created Fit52 with Eve in 2020. The app is designed to encourage and support people on their wellness journey, offering a wide range of workout routines that can be done in as little as 30 minutes.

© Michael Zorn/Shutterstock Carrie's sculpted legs are often a hot topic of conversation

Eve previously spoke to Shape magazine and revealed that some of Carrie's favorite leg exercises are squats, lunges, and deadlifts.

"She likes to stick with the basics because they work," Eve explained. "Lateral band walks, leg press machine [reps], hamstring curls, and cable straight leg kickbacks are a few more go-tos because of the great pump they give you."

© Instagram Carrie's favorite leg exercises are squats, lunges, and deadlifts

Meanwhile, Carrie is currently filming the upcoming 23rd season of American Idol after she replaced Katy Perry following her exit earlier this year.

Carrie's career was kickstarted when she won season four of the show in 2005, and now she is the first former contestant to take a seat on the judging panel.

© Getty Images Carrie created Fit52 in 2020

In celebration of Carrie's Idol gig, she shared an emotional video in August that looked back over the last two decades of her career since her win.

"I went from no one knowing my name to tens of millions of people watching the show," she said in the video, adding that she was "so proud of everything I was able to accomplish on the show and I am so proud of everything I have accomplished since."

© Getty Images Carrie is a new judge on American Idol

Asked what kind of judge she will be while performing at the GMA Summer Concert Series on August 2, Carrie admitted she would be "very honest".

"I have a problem," she explained. "I can’t lie. I feel like I’ll be very honest but hopefully I’ll also be very constructive and encouraging."

She added: "I feel like being on both sides of the coin, I'll be able to offer insight and help and kind of a different viewpoint."