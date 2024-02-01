Newlywed Lorraine Kelly shares tender moment with husband Steve in intimate wedding photo

Three decades after her wedding, Lorraine Kelly, 64, still seems just as in love with her husband Steve Smith as ever.

The ITV host tends to mark their anniversary by posting tributes to Steve on social media alongside rare throwbacks of their big day, and one shared a very intimate moment between the newlyweds.

"So this happened 28 years ago! Happy anniversary to my husband Steve who makes me laugh and is always in my corner," Lorraine wrote in 2020 next to a photo of them walking through a sword arch outside the church.

The bride tenderly touched her husband's lip while he wrapped an arm affectionately around her waist as they gazed at one another. Lorraine was dressed in a wedding dress with a V-neck, a full skirt and Juliet sleeves with the traditional puff sleeve and bows at the top, tapering into fitted cuffs with buttons.

© Instagram The happy couple tied the knot in 1992

The mother-of-one wore her fringe in a straight style that framed her face and added a white floral headpiece and a flowing veil. A pearl necklace, drop earrings and a large bouquet of ivory flowers kept the rest of her look classic.

Lorraine later gushed about her husband's "fabulous" Scottish kilt, which he teamed with a black jacket and a bow tie, but she was not so complimentary about her own look in retrospect. She admitted that she thought her gown looked "ghastly" as the Princess Diana-inspired design which was once popular in the early 1980s seemed dated.

"All I wanted was men in kilts and pipers. There was no real plan! It was very, very traditional. My dress... Uyuy-yuy. It was 1992 so it was kind of like a Princess Diana bouffant thing with big sleeves – oh God. We could all get in it! We could all fit in my dress. I've still got it," Lorraine said at the launch of BBC's Wedding Day Winners.

© Karwai Tang Lorraine and Steve are parents to daughter Rosie

However, she thought it was "nice" when she found it in the sale at the time, she told Woman and Home. "I remember going to a wedding fair with my best friend and I'm not kidding you, I tried on one in the sale and thought, 'It fits, it's cheap and it's nice' - and I bought it there and then. Big mistake."

The presenter and the cameraman got married in Dundee on 5 September 1992 after meeting while working on TV-am. See what she's said about their first date...

"He walked into the TV-am office 28 years ago where I was working as a reporter and he was part of the crew, and I thought, 'That'll do, I'm having that,'" she recalled of their love story, before admitting she made the first move.

"We were friends for a good year, then it all happened rather quickly when we had to do a shoot on location at Glencoe. We were staying in a tiny hotel in the middle of nowhere and I got him incredibly drunk on tequila before making my move. The way I remember it is that I leapt on him like a ninja and he had absolutely no defence!"

Since their wedding, Lorraine has had nothing but praise for Steve. For their latest anniversary in 2023, Lorraine gushed about her husband to viewers on her eponymous TV show: "I'm a very lucky woman."

