Peter Andre's wife Emily unveils moody home makeover ahead of Christmas with five kids

Emily Andre, née MacDonagh, has opted for a very unique transformation at her family home with Peter Andre.

Just days before Christmas, the NHS doctor, 35, took to Instagram to show off her moody decor inside her living room and sprawling entrance hall in Surrey.

Ditching the traditional red or gold colours that are synonymous with Christmas, Emily and Peter threw out the rulebook with their deep blue and gunmetal grey ornaments interspersed with light-catching crystal baubles. Hundreds of lights had been woven around the fir tree, which was finished with ethereal silver branches.

The modern look tied in perfectly with the contemporary living room, which had an electric fireplace built into the wall underneath the TV and a silver framed piece of artwork behind the tree.

Emily said she was "obsessed" with her decorations from Flair and Foliage, who also transformed her hallway.

In stark contrast to the living room, the split staircase follows a more traditional theme with large red flowers and oversized golden bells topping the bannisters and adding a splash of colour to their neutral cream entrance hall.

Emily and Peter's home

The couple, who got married in 2015, live in Surrey with their kids Amelia, Theo and Arabella, as well as Peter's children Junior and Princess from his marriage with Katie Price. He recently corrected Kate Garraway on Good Morning Britain to say he had six children including his 22-year-old former stepson Harvey. Watch the awkward moment below...

'Mysterious Girl' singer Peter, 51, used to keep another Christmas tree in his cinema room, which was formerly his recording studio.

"This is our cinema room and night room," he explained in a home tour. "This used to be my recording studio and I moved it upstairs so when the tree is not there, there is a table and chairs."

The property also features a home gym, a playroom for the kids and a balcony off the master bedroom with views of the garden.

When asked about his decorating advice, Peter admitted that he leaves it all up to Emily as he praised her eye for interior design.

"There's only one bit of advice that I was told: let your wife do it. She has such an eye. A woman's touch is something completely different to a guy's touch. I'm not saying guys don't do a good job, but in my experience, my wife has the right taste for this sort of thing," he told House Beautiful.

"I just let her do whatever she wants. That was the best advice I got. I went and sat on the balcony and had a coffee while she was she was designing.

"I'm hopeless at DIY. It's quite funny because she's the yin to my yang."

