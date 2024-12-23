Nicole Kidman, 57, has a total Baywatch moment during bittersweet break with Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman looked unbelievable as she hit the beach in Sydney with her husband Keith Urban and youngest daughter Faith, making her first Christmas in Australia following the death of her beloved mother.

The Babygirl actress looked far younger than her 57 years in a skintight wetsuit that clung to her athletic figure as she emerged from the water.

Having a total Baywatch moment, the Australian beauty channelled her inner Pamela Anderson as she raced along the sand, shaking water from her strawberry-blonde hair.

Nicole's sporty surfwear enhanced her super-toned physique. Her tanned legs were on full display in the cropped wetsuit, which boasted shorts and a long-sleeved top.

The Moulin Rouge star appeared to be wearing minimal makeup for her day at the beach, enhancing her natural beauty with waterproof mascara.

© BACKGRID Nicole Kidman wore a skintight wetsuit as she hit the beach in Sydne

Nicole's country singer husband Keith, also 57, and her daughter Faith remained close by, as was her brother-in-law Craig Marran, who is married to her sister Antonia Kidman.

Nicole's trip Down Under

Nicole and Keith, alongside daughters Faith Margaret, 13, and Sunday Rose, 16, have arrived in Sydney ahead of their family celebrations.

© BACKGRID Nicole had a total Baywatch moment as she ran along the shoreline

The family were pictured arriving at the airport, looking remarkably fresh-faced following their long-haul flight.

While the Kidmans – who divide their time between Nashville, New York, Beverly Hill, New South Wales and Sydney – will be thrilled to spend Christmas all together, this year's festivities will be tinged with sadness.

This year marks the first Christmas without Nicole's mother Janelle, who sadly passed away aged 84 in September.

© Photo: Instagram Nicole with her mom Janelle in Australia

Sisters Nicole and Antonia, who share an extremely close bond, have relied on each other for support during these past few months.

Nicole learnt of her mother's death mere hours before being awarded Best Actress for her role in Babygirl at the Venice Film Festival.

She paid tribute to her late mother Janelle during her award acceptance speech, which was delivered by the film’s director Halina Reijn.

© Instagram The Babygirl star has been supported by husband Keith Urban (pictured) and her sister Antonia

The speech read: "Today I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after that my beautiful, brave mother has just passed.

"I am in shock, and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her. She shaped me, guided me, and made me. I am beyond grateful I get to say her name to all of you through Halina. The collision of life and art is heart-breaking, and my heart is broken."

Nicole's Syndey homes

Nicole's extended family and friends typically converge upon the A-lister's Sydney Harbour penthouse apartment to ring in the New Year in style.

© Instagram Nicole's family converges upon her Sydney Harbour home for Christmas and the New Year

Keith and Nicole own three lavish apartments within the Latitude Building in Milsons Point, all featuring breathtaking water views.

They first purchased a $6 million penthouse on the 21st floor before buying the penthouse next door for $7 million in 2012, undertaking extensive renovations to create one mega apartment.

In need of more space, they had also snapped up a $2.68 million apartment on the 19th floor of the same building, which is now reportedly used as a home office.