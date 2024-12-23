Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi unveils unconventional Christmas tree with bold royal nod

Princess Beatrice has changed her holiday plans at the last minute, swapping her destination Christmas for a traditional UK one with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their daughter, Sienna.

The pregnant royal, 36, will be temporarily leaving her Cotswolds family home behind to celebrate with the royal family in Sandringham, but with an interior designer and architect for a husband, we can't help but wonder how her home is decorated for the festive season.

The Banda Property founder and CEO, 40, showed off his elegant taste by posting a photo on the company's Instagram of "the formal living room at our Mulberry Square townhouse at Chelsea Barracks". A towering fir tree sat in the corner of a neutral cream room topped with twinkling warm white fairy lights and a very royal addition.

A giant maroon velvet bow had been tied near the top with the ribbons tumbling down the length of the tree and trailing on the floor as if the tree itself had been gift-wrapped.

Bows are worn by royals all year round, but especially by Beatrice at Christmas. Just take her black dress with sparkling bows for a night out in London for proof!

The one thing missing from Edoardo's latest property decorations was the traditional baubles, ornaments, and angels or stars at the top. Perhaps it was an indication of how the royal couple have decorated their home behind closed doors.

Beatrice's Christmas plans

The eldest daughter of Prince Andrew was planning on spending the festive season abroad with her husband's family for the first time since they got married in 2020. However, Beatrice received recent medical advice against travelling long distances during her second pregnancy.

Instead, Beatrice and Edoardo will head to Norfolk where they will take part in the traditional Sandringham walkabout alongside King Charles.

HELLO! understands that three-year-old Sienna will not be present due to her young age, but it's possible his eight-year-old son Wolfie, whom he shares with Dara Huang, may join them.

Princess Eugenie and Prince Andrew will also not be in attendance. Eugenie is expected to spend the holidays with her in-laws, while King Charles' brother has stepped away from the festivities due to the ongoing row over his links to a businessman named as a spy by the Home Office.

Beatrice's quiet home life

Beatrice and Edoardo have decided to raise their young family outside of London. They purchased their £3.5 million Cotswolds farmhouse in 2021, complete with six bedrooms, a private swimming pool and on-site tennis courts.

A six-foot security fence has been installed around the perimeter of their land to maintain their young family's privacy.

This will be Beatrice and Edoardo's last Christmas as a family of four before welcoming their second child together in the New Year.

