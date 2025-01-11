Paris Hilton's heart shatters as she returns to destroyed $8.4m Malibu home amid LA wildfires

Paris Hilton has been left heartbroken after she returned to her destroyed Malibu beach house after it was burned down amid the LA wildfires.

The 43-year-old shared a video on Friday of the charred remains of her $8.4 million property after she watched it "burn to the ground on live TV."

In the clip, Paris walks through the entrance, which has remained standing, but soon reveals that the rest of the house has been turned to ash and rubble. Watch the video below.

WATCH: Paris Hilton films charred Malibu home after it was destroyed in LA wildfires

Captioning the video, Paris penned: "I'm standing here in what used to be our home, and the heartbreak is truly indescribable. When I first saw the news, I was in complete shock— I couldn't process it.

"But now, standing here and seeing it with my own eyes, it feels like my heart has shattered into a million pieces."

She continued: "This house wasn't just a place to live — It was where we dreamed, laughed, and created the most beautiful memories as a family.

"It was where Phoenix's little hands made art that I'll cherish forever, where love and life filled every corner. To see it reduced to ashes… it's devastating beyond words.

© Instagram Paris Malibu home was destroyed in the LA wildfires

"What breaks my heart even more is knowing that this isn't just my story. So many people have lost everything. It's not just walls and roofs — it's the memories that made those houses homes. It's the photos, the keepsakes, the irreplaceable pieces of our lives."

Paris added: "And yet, in this pain, I know I'm incredibly lucky. My loved ones, my babies, and my pets are safe. That's the most important thing, and I'm holding onto that gratitude with everything I have. And beyond grateful to all the fire fighters, first responders and volunteers risking their lives to fight these fires.

© Instagram Paris' Malibu home is now ash and rubble

"To everyone who has sent love, prayers, and kindness — you've reminded me that even in the ashes, there is still beauty in this world. Thank you from the deepest part of my heart.

"And to everyone going through this pain, please know you're not alone. We're in this together. We will rebuild, we will heal, and we will rise stronger than before."

She concluded: "Let this be a reminder to hold your loved ones close. Cherish the moments. Life can change in an instant, and it's the love we share that truly matters. I'm sending all my love to everyone who is hurting right now."

© Instagram Paris has been left heartbroken after her Malibu home was destroyed

Paris purchased the 3,000-square-foot home in 2021 with her husband Carter Reum. It was built in 1955 and had three bedrooms and three bathrooms, with a two-car garage, a courtyard, and a spacious living room and dining area.

Thousands of structures and local landmarks have been destroyed as well as thousands of residents left without a home after acres of land burned, and continues to burn, in the blazes tearing through Los Angeles County since they began on January 7.

© Getty Images The fire began in Pacific Palisades on January 7

More than half of the structural damages occurred in Pacific Palisades where the wildfires began and have devastated the affluent community, destroying the family homes of the likes of Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Anna Faris, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Anthony Hopkins.

There are now five wildfires ripping through Los Angeles with more than 130,000 residents under evacuation orders.