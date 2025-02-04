Prince William slashes rental prices at his idyllic holiday cottages

Prince William, 42, has a £1.2 billion property and land portfolio thanks to his role as the Duke of Cornwall, presiding over the Duchy of Cornwall. He manages an array of stunning homes, including a whole host of holiday cottages in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly. This half term, the cottages are being rented out with 20 per cent off.

The official website reads: "Book any of our cottages for February Half Term and receive 20% off. This very special offer is only on cottages that still have availability from Friday 14th or Saturday 15th February, for seven-night stays only."

It goes on to say that the venues are "great for couples, families, large groups and dog-friendly holidays".

The website also explains how Queen Camilla's sister, Annabel Elliot, is heavily involved with the cottages. "The interiors are designed by Annabel Elliot and furnished with a mixture of antique and contemporary furniture. Where possible, recycled materials are used in new, creative ways and examples of this include light fittings made from glass bottles, lamp bases made from wallpaper factory rollers and coffee tables fashioned from old wooden chests."

Prince William has inherited an incredible portfolio of properties

One of the residences within the portfolio is the glorious Restormel Manor which has been branded "totally wonderful" by former guests. With nine bedrooms, three sitting rooms and three kitchens, it's impressive in size. The interiors are beautifully rustic with wood burners, cosy sofas and stone floors and there is a heated swimming pool, steam room and sauna, children's play area, tennis court and a games room.

HELLO!'s Website Editor, Andrea Caamano stayed at Trendeal Barn, where she was delighted with the eco-touches, calming décor and handy location. "Nothing beats the vintage book cabinet in the living room area, filled with royal books and top bestsellers and plenty of games to keep the kids happy during our stay," she said. Take a tour...

WATCH: Look around one of Prince William's holiday cottage

Highgrove House is also part of the Duchy so technically Prince William is now his own father's landlord as King Charles uses it as his country residence.

In 2023, Prince William took home an annual private income of more than £23 million and that's due to him being entitled to the surplus profits of the Duchy of Cornwall estate in his current role.

© Andrea Caamano Trendeal Barn has three large bedrooms and a gorgeous garden with incredible views

William has grand plans for the Duchy, including a target to "reach net zero by 2030".

Quiet Windsor life

© Shutterstock The family's main home is Adelaide Cottage

Despite having a whole host of properties to frequent, William is most often at his family home, Adelaide Cottage, in Windsor along with his wife Princess Kate, and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The family have resided there since 2022 and the kids go to school nearby at Lambrook.

The Waleses are now closer to Princess Kate's parents Michael and Carole as well as her siblings, Pippa and James who are all located in the area.