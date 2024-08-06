Will Kirk's wife rocks backless lace wedding dress in intimate kissing photo

Will Kirk, 39, didn't let his wedding anniversary pass by without publicly paying tribute to his wife Polly.

Three years have passed since his wedding and the notoriously private restoration expert has only released a handful of photos. Digging up his old photo album, Will reshared a post from 2021 and wrote: "Happy Anniversary to my beautiful wife."

The post included a snap of the newlyweds enjoying a romantic moment following their ceremony. Standing against the backdrop of a winding path leading past rustic stone cottages at Arlington Row in Bibury, The Repair Shop star Will wrapped his arms around the qualified doctor's waist as he planted a kiss on her cheek.

The photo offered a full-length view of Polly's wedding dress, which featured romantic flutter sleeves made out of sheer lace that led round to the backless design. She wore her platinum blonde hair in a half-updo with the ends in loose curls and the front section twisted back topped with flowers and her veil. Meanwhile, Will looked dapper in a blue suit with a patterned tie.

© instagram The Repair Shop star and the doctor marked their third anniversary



After delaying their wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic, Will and Polly exchanged vows on 5 August 2021 at the Kings Head Hotel in Cirencester in a room filled with natural light with tall ceilings and wooden floors. See more details about Will and Polly's delayed nuptials in the video...

WATCH: Will Kirk discusses his cancelled wedding

Walking down the white aisle following their ceremony, the happy couple - who welcomed a daughter in July 2022 - were showered with confetti by their guests.

© Instagram The couple are now parents to a little girl, who was born in July 2022



While none of their friends and family were pictured, one person was given a special role ahead of their big day. Will turned to his co-star Master Goldsmith Richard Talman for his engagement and wedding rings.

Will's sentimental rings

© Steve Ullathorne Richard Talman has his own jewellery business RTFJ



Three months before Will married Polly, he visited RTFJ owner Richard's workshop to discuss custom-made rings.

The jewellery expert exclusively told HELLO! that Will had a "very clear vision" about what he wanted, which was a "classic" wedding ring to match Polly's diamond engagement ring.

"They went for more classic. And their engagement ring was also very classic, they had classic yellow gold with a diamond. They very much went down the classic route," he said.

© Instagram Richard revealed Will wanted a "classic" wedding ring

The Master Goldsmith said he was "really, really honoured" that Will and his co-star Jay Blades trusted him with the task.

Speaking about the added "pressure" to bring their visions to life, he added: "When people walk into a shop, they see an item of jewellery they like and they buy it, there's no element of trust. Whereas when someone comes to me they're relying on me to get it right.

"With the likes of Will and Jay, they could have gone anywhere, any jeweller would have loved their business, but they chose me and I was honoured by that."

READ NEXT: Pierce Brosnan's bride Keely's rarely-seen second wedding dress unearthed