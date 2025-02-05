8 shockingly common kitchen design mistakes according to a pro

Having a brand-new kitchen installed is an exciting milestone for any homeowner, but the lengthy design process can be quite the headache. Wickes' Kitchen Design Consultant Bally Aulak reveals the major mistakes to avoid when renovating your cooking space…

1. Blindly following trends

"The number one mistake when updating a kitchen is jumping on too many fleeting trends," warns Bally. "You want to incorporate trends that have staying power." For 2025, natural materials and earthy tones are key, but Bally suggests focusing on "a few accent features," rather than overhauling the entire kitchen. She recommends the Wickes Natura range because it's versatile and timeless.

2. Wasting space

"The biggest mistake people make is not maximising every inch of space," says expert Bally. "Clever storage solutions like corner pull-outs, tower units, and integrated appliances can help you make the most of what you have."

Go for premium design features and save money elsewhere

3. Underestimating the power of lights

"Good lighting can completely transform the feeling of space. Under-cabinet lighting or plinth lighting are great ways to open up a small room, making it feel airy and spacious."

© Alamy Stock Photo Plan a kitchen based on your own personal needs

4. Rushing the process

A new kitchen is such a big financial commitment, that you need to be sure of your decisions. "Take your time to understand your kitchen's current layout," advises Bally. Once you find out what works and what doesn't you can sit down and plan your new dream space.



5. Scrimping on quality

Investing in high-quality storage solutions like drawers or corner pull-outs can feel like a splurge, but Bally says it's worth it in the long run. "They'll save you time and frustration down the line by making your kitchen much more practical and accessible." You can always save money in other areas like crockery, paint and accessories.

Choose your trends wisely

6. Forgetting to think about your appliances

A common mistake people make when designing a sleek kitchen is overlooking the importance of integrated appliances. "If you want that ultra-modern, seamless look, matching your appliance fronts with the cabinetry is key," says Bally. "This simple trick hides your appliances and ensures a clean aesthetic."

7. Ripping everything out

It's easy to think you need a full renovation to get a fresh look, but Bally suggests rethinking that approach. "A common mistake is to tear everything out when a few small updates can work wonders. Consider upgrading worktops or adding a stylish tap for an instant refresh.

© Alamy Stock Photo Painting your cupboards could be the refresh you need

8. Not taking advantage of discounts

Be savvy and utilise Wickes' regular discounts to keep costs down, that way you can get the look you want for less.

Wickes can help design your dream cooking space

Wickes' experienced Design Consultants offer expert advice for free to help you design your dream space.