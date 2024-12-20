I live in a 28sqm flat and this is my reality

The average flat size in Bristol is 59.3 square meters and freelance writer Colette Earley lives in one half the size of that. She invited HELLO! on a tour to showcase her best space solutions and reveal the reality of living in a micro property…

Colette was surprised by how light the flat was

What first sold you on this flat?

When I found this property, the listing had a note about the limited lighting, so I was fully prepared for the flat to be facing another building with no view. I was pleasantly surprised by how light it was!

As my budget was limited and Bristol is expensive, I was pretty sure a studio flat would be my only option – but this flat is split over two floors. Having separate sleeping and living areas was a big bonus, especially as I mostly work from home.

On top of this, there’s a beautiful garden at the back of the building, an allocated parking space and a very central location. Compromising on the space for all of this seemed right for this time in my life.

What is your biggest challenge in your 28sqm flat?

My biggest challenge is the bedroom, for sure. It is basically only big enough for a bed and I was worried about where I was going to put a wardrobe! I also didn’t want it to affect how I slept, so I wanted to try and keep as much space there as possible, and not cram it.

Colette loves her city living

How is storage a challenge for you?

I have had to become a storage solutions expert since living here. Cutting down on my belongings was my first port of call – which, in retrospect, has been a blessing as I now really love a more minimal way of living.

The biggest storage issue for me was the wardrobe space – the previous owner had installed kitchen-style cupboards above the bed, but I now have a rail at the end. I created as much space as possible, wherever I could – this included taking out a door frame (which revealed the beautiful arch in the bedroom).

What are your top three space-saving hacks?

Make the most of shelving – hidden and displayed. My String Shelving in the kitchen is probably my favourite addition. Not only are they incredibly stylish and make a statement, they’re really useful. I also added more shelves in my little pantry and at the end of the entry hall, which I use for shoes and coats – I’ve covered this with a curtain.

Colette's shelving is multi-purpose

Look to see where you can create extra space and 'secret' storage – even the smallest of adjustments made a huge difference to me. I removed any unnecessary boxing-in (if they were covering pipes, I just had them re-boxed as small as possible). I also bought things that have hidden, built-in storage, like my sofa.

Buy less, but buy well. In a small space, you must learn to live minimally and buy intentionally. I own what I need or really want – but this doesn’t mean you can’t have more indulgent things. One of my favourite purchases is my water purifying tank, which I keep on top of my fridge – which is hidden in the pantry!

1/ 6 Take a tour around Colette's 'tiny flat The bedroom was a tricky space because it is so compact, but just look how cosy it is now!

2/ 6 The gorgeous living space is where Colette spends most of her time - working from home and relaxing when she can.



3/ 6 The Bristol-based writer is often complimented on her small but perfectly formed home and we can see why.

4/ 6 Proof that a small space can still be stylish. Colette redecorated her small bathroom and went for a simple but chic monochrome design.

5/ 6 The galley kitchen has been designed to perfection to that everything has its place.

6/ 6 Despite having a small space, Colette has braved colour and painted her stairs a gorgeous green shade. How welcoming!

What’s your favourite space?

I only have the choice of two, but it’s definitely my living-kitchen area. There’s a small skylight which makes all the difference. I’m all about creating a vibe too – keeping the area clean and clear, lighting a candle, playing some music. It makes me feel happy.

How would you describe your interior style?

I lived in Paris in my early 20s, so I feel like my flat has a Parisian influence. I’m also a big fan of Scandinavian and Japanese style, as well as a touch of 70s. I’ve somehow tried to bring all of these vibes into my flat!

Check out the before and afters at Colette's tiny flat

Where do you get your interiors inspiration from?

I love Pinterest. I create boards for fun – I think it’s a great way to find creativity. Instagram is great for ideas too. As well as just exploring what I naturally enjoy and am drawn to.

​​​​ What do guests say when they visit your self-proclaimed 'tiny' flat?

I always have the nicest comments from friends. They’re always surprised at the layout, as it’s so unusual – someone once compared it to a double-decker bus! But I love hosting and making people feel at home, so I get a lot of comments about how cosy and relaxed people feel when they visit – that’s the biggest compliment to me.

Is there anything you'd like that you can't fit in your flat?

Oh god, yes. I often dream of what I could do with a bigger space – a dining table, for one! But I’m grateful, in this economy, to own a tiny space of my own. And I’m proud of how much I’ve turned this flat into a liveable space with a great vibe, considering how lifeless it was before.