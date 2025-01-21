This surprising home addition curbed my toddler's tantrums

This is a public service announcement - you may have heard of the 'terrible twos' or the frightening term 'threenagers', but I can actually reveal that the tantrums start at one! Around my son's first birthday, he started to be more assertive about what he wants and now he throws a wobbler if he doesn’t get his own way. When I'm in the kitchen trying to cook or clean, all he wants to do is be picked up, but now I've found the perfect solution…

My brother and sister-in-law are big fans of their toddler tower and I've always liked the look of them, so I always knew we'd get one at some point. Who knew 13 months old would be when I'd introduce it? There are so many options out there from space-saving folding ones, through to towers that transform into a slide! You may find they are called learning towers and kitchen helpers too. The Tower Learning Company kindly sent me their bestselling The Original Convertible Learning Tower to trial and here's exactly how we got on…

Why you should trust me

I had my first baby in November 2024, and I'm now experiencing toddlerhood for the first time. Although I wouldn't want to go back to the whirlwind of the newborn phase, this era certainly has its challenges so I'm looking for any advice and products that can make my life easier.

Keep scrolling to read the full review of The Original Convertible Tower

Set-up

My partner surprised me by setting it up when I was out one day, which is a first because he hates flatpacks. He reports it was very easy to follow the instructions (which are just pictures, no words). It does come with an Allen key but if you've got the same shape bit on your screwdriver you may find it a little easier and less time-consuming. It all slotted and fixed together so well and feels nice and sturdy.

Design features

It converts into a handy table and chairs

Whichever colour you opt for, they all have a clear coating that makes them wipe clean. This is ideal as any parent will concur, little ones are hella messy.

I like the extra design feature of safety feet at the sides to prevent any tipping as inquisitive kids start feeling brave on the tower.

The table and seat in action!

This particular model converts from a tower into a mini table with a seat, making it multi-use. It's really easy to change via two tension clasps on the side: the tower folds in half and you simply re-clip.

He even helped with Christmas dinner

Ease of use

My little one was 13 months when we started using it (so quite young), but by day two he knew how to climb up into it on his own. Getting down proved to be a bit tricker at first, and he had a little bit of guidance and practice. By 14 months he can confidently get in and out. It can easily be moved around the kitchen to suit where you want your little person to be. I will say, we're very lucky with a lot of worktop space and those with small kitchens may struggle, especially with a non-collapsing design.

My toddler can climb up and down easily

Style and durability

We went for the natural wood option to fit in with our décor, but they also have white, black and grey to choose from. The wood feels great quality without making the item too bulky and heavy. It's already had a battering from my boisterous tot and it's holding up well – it still looks brand new. I think it'll be an item that's used for years to come - I already have visions of baking cakes together on a Sunday afternoon.

This addition has been great for my little one

My one-line review

A curious toddler's dream and a parent's best friend – it's a no-brainer if you're keen to get your little one involved in kitchen fun.