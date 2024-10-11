Stacey Solomon's kitchen is good as new after she uses miracle grout kit - and I'm definitely copying

Stacey Solomon’s kitchen - and home in general - is top of my celeb homes envy list - so when she’s there making home improvements you can bet I’m there taking notes.

Lately there’s one particular thing that the Sort Your Life Out star has been obsessing over, and it’s not sexy. But wow it can completely transform a room when you give it a refresh. We’re talking grout! “Sorry about all the grout content lately but once I do something in one room I can’t stop,” apologised Stacey on her Instagram stories.

The presenter showed her six million Instagram followers her sizeable kitchen - all chic and organised, but with one big problem - the lovely white grout had turned black.

Stacey explained. “The other day I cleaned the bathroom grout and loved it, had a great time and was really happy with the result. And then I’ve been looking at the kitchen grout and I haven’t got the heart to do this much floor. It’s just so much, I can’t do it!”

She then shows off a new purchase, PentaUSA Grout Reviver and explains: “So I went online, started googling, bought this. It comes with this little spatula thing too, let’ try it.” You can see the results in the video below, and I think you’ll agree, they’re jaw-dropping!

Stacey Solomon puts the PentaUSA grout kit to the test

“I wish I’d used this upstairs now, would have saved hours,” says Stacey - and indeed the video shows how easy the kit makes turning her old grout from black to sparkling white again.

Stacey comments on her video: “That was probably the sexiest thing I’ve ever watched back… the amount of you who thought my grout was black before… I’m ashamed. Nope, it’s always been white but two dogs and five kids will do that to you.

“I probably should have got black grout but I just don’t like it. I love really light grout. So this is my new best friend. It only took just under an hour and it looks brand new. My new bi-yearly clean.”

Wow, I’m genuinely blown away by Stacey’s before and after pictures and I’m definitely adding this to basket.

PentaUSA Grout Reviver © PentaUSA

What are Amazon reviewers saying about the grout kit?

Stacey isn’t the only one to love the grout refresh kit. It’s the number one best seller in the Tiler Grout category at Amazon, where it has almost 3,500 positive reviews and a decent 4.2 stars out of five rating.

The reviews are glowing. “This product is truly exceptional,” says one verified shopper. “Unlike other grouts, there was no need for mixing, saving me precious time and effort. It was as simple as child's play to apply.”

© Stacey Solomon / Instagram Stacey's before and after pictures are impressive!

Says another: “I tried to re-grout my bathroom floor the old way, with mixing grout powder and water etc, it was a nightmare. This stuff was so much easier, stronger, quicker. I would highly recommend it.”

Were there any complaints? “It dried surprisingly fast, so be prepared to promptly clean up any excess,” says one shopper, adding: “Although a few spots required some additional touch-ups, it was a minor inconvenience in the grand scheme of things.”

So the bottom line is you need to wipe off the excess quickly. Also, be careful when squeezing the tube - a small number of shoppers found it split at the side when they squeezed too hard.