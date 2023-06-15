The Ultimatum is back for another season and this time, it's a queer-centric spin-off of the original Netflix reality show and fans are loving the drama! Not only is the season back for a different version, but it's also welcomed a brand-new host in the form of JoAnna Garcia Swisher.

While usual hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey take a break from their hosting duties, the Sweet Magnolias actress has stepped in to oversea the journey of five couples put under pressure to either get married or move on.

WATCH: JoAnna Garcia Swisher hosts The UItimatum

The reality show is beloved for its high-stakes drama between the couples – but it seems that the programme is a far cry from JoAnna's own love life as the actress is happily married to her husband, Nick Swisher.

The couple have been together for over ten years and share two daughters together. Find out more about their adorable family unit below…

Who is JoAnna Garcia's husband?

JoAnna Garcia Swisher's husband is Major League Baseball player, Nick Swisher. He enjoyed a successful sporting career as an outfield and first baseman playing for the Oakland Athletics, Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees.

In recent years, Nick, 42, signed a minor league contract to return to the Yankees but ended up retiring in early 2017 following the birth and his and JoAnna's second daughter. JoAnna and Nick began dating in 2009 and in December 2010, they married at the Breakers Hotel & Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

The couple are parents to Sailor Stevie Swisher and Emerson Jay Swisher

Do JoAnna Garcia and her husband have children?

JoAnna and Nick share two daughters together. In 2013 they welcomed their eldest, Emerson, who they affectionately call Emme Jay, and three years later they welcomed Sailor Stevie.

Nick Swisher with their two daughters

What has JoAnna Garcia said about her family?

JoAnna frequently shares updates and stunning photos of the Swisher family of four. Last month, the actress marked Mother's Day with a heartwarming post dedicated to her daughters.

Sharing a photo of the mom and two girls laughing and hugging, JoAnna said in the caption: "Emme and Sailor, I'm yours. To hold you tight and make you feel safe, I'm yours. To lift you up and encourage you to follow your heart, I'm yours. To remind you that even though the world can be harsh and cruel, be brave enough to lead with LOVE.

"And if you can harness that sense of hope… it will change the world. Around every corner, every milestone, every moment big and small, I will forever be yours. Being your mother is my greatest gift. I love you both so much."

JoAnna Garcia Swisher and Nick Swisher married in 2010

Just a couple of weeks later, JoAnna shared a similar post to mark her eldest daughter's tenth birthday. The Sweet Magnolias star wrote: "Emme, I can hardly believe we are celebrating your 10th BIRTHDAY today.

"It really all does happen in a blink of an eye…but WOW, Emme, you are truly magical. You are such a creative, kind, loving, brave young lady. The way you view the world is inspiring and I'm so honored to be your mother. Happy Birthday my sweet girl. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!"