I stayed at King Charles' Sandringham Airbnb and this cute detail surprised me

You've heard of the phrase 'living like a King' but how about actually staying in a property owned by the monarch? King Charles has an Airbnb home on his Sandringham estate that's open to the public, and influencer Laura-Ann Barr aka @all.thats.pretty has been to stay!

Read on to discover exactly what Laura-Ann and her family thought about the residence as well as the surprising kitchen feature that was a welcomed delight…

WATCH: Take a tour of Charles' Airbnb

I always wanted to visit Sandringham after reading so much about it, and when I heard that the then-Queen [Queen Elizabeth II] had a new Airbnb property to let on the estate I thought it was the perfect excuse to book as where better to stay than on the estate itself?

I had seen a news article on it over a year ago and acted swiftly as within a few hours it had booked up for the next few years. Of course, King Charles is now the owner, and the listing was updated after the Queen's passing to say it was owned by King Charles. Plus, it is now booked up until 2025!

© @all.thats.pretty Laura-Ann loved the grounds

We have good friends in London we were planning to meet up with for a weekend away and this seemed the perfect spot to live like royalty over the weekend. I'm an avid fan of florals (as per my instagram @all.thats.pretty) so I was also struck by the beautiful gardens and walled garden which comes with the property which were idyllic.

© @all.thats.pretty The interiors are super cosy

The home and gardens are absolutely stunning, such beautiful features and so very clean and tidy. The AGA made it very cosy, and I couldn't believe the royal mug collection which had me deliberating which one to choose each morning for my morning cuppa. The interiors are indeed eclectic, and it is furnished with many items from the royal collection!

© @all.thats.pretty Laura-Ann loved the cup collection

The house was tranquil and relaxing, our friends also brought their dog as it is dog friendly. It's just a short stroll to Sandringham House too, which we went to visit and St Mary Magdalene church. The minister shared a story with me on Princess Charlotte's christening where the royal household came the day before to measure the gate access to the church (which is very narrow) to ensure that the Silvercorss pram that Princess Kate would push would fit through ok on the day. The church is absolutely beautiful!

© @all.thats.pretty The property is surrounded by stunning gardens

The best bit about it was definitely the gardens, being the late Queen's head gardener's former home it's exactly what you would expect, absolutely stunning. To the right of the property there is also an out of bounds access to the royal households greenhouses, which, from what we could see, stored urns and huge plant pots with royal cyphers, many florals for cut-flower displays and loads of chilli plants . It also backed on to the royal studs with some of the royal horses which were absolutely beautiful to see on our morning walks round our walled garden with some of the paddocks backing onto our garden.

© @all.thats.pretty Charles' home is full of royal pieces

The building itself has four bedrooms and can sleep eight people and inside there is also a lounge area and a dining space. The Airbnb description reads: "This charming, detached Norfolk hideaway, owned by HM The King, nestled within the heart of his much-loved Sandringham Estate country retreat and the closest estate property to Sandringham House itself, is all about an appreciation of the great outdoors and the beautiful gardens it sits within."

