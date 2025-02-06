Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's luxury outdoor kitchen finally unveiled

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries was an amazing opportunity to admire their spectacular Montecito home, but there was one area that wasn't revealed… until now.

The Sussexes outdoor space is a real highlight of their $29 million estate, and the outdoor kitchen has been showcased via a video on Luxury Homes' YouTube channel.

It's the first look at Harry and Meghan's outdoor dining area

In the blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, the camera zooms across a huge wooden table lined with 10 matching chairs. The area is covered by a wooden pergola with climbing plants making it picture perfect. In the corner of the shot, a sneak peek of the couple's built-in stainless-steel barbeque can be seen. Just imagine entertaining here on a balmy summer's evening – wow!

The royal couple also have an outdoor pool at home

Another hotspot for entertaining guests would, of course, be their idyllic outdoor pool. There are sun loungers and umbrellas positioned alongside and concrete steps leading back up to the house. The imagery shows that the residence is much like a five-star hotel.

The comments section of the video included a lot of praise for the couple's beautiful home, including comments like "gorgeous" and dreamy". One fan commented: "I really like the warmth of this house and colour palette indoors. The beautiful Tuscany like greenery and light stone walls is breathtaking. And the pool looks like a resort in Bahamas. Overall, very ethereal and beautiful!"

Harry and Meghan's Tea House at impressive estate

The video also revealed the couple's never-before-sea Japanese Tea House which looked like something out of a fairytale. The zen den with a wooden chair and bi-fold doors looked like the perfect place to unwind.

Home office glimpse

Meghan, who now has her own Instagram account, uploaded a video on Tuesday which gave fans a look inside her grand home office. Watch...

WATCH: Meghan records inside ultra-luxury home office

As the Duchess spoke to the camera, she revealed white-washed walls and exposed wooden beams, as well as an epic bronze chandelier.

The former actress has styled the area beautifully with neutral accessories including white cushions in a sweet window seat looking out to the garden.

© WellChild Prince Harry filmed at his private mansion

At the end of last month, Harry recorded his own video from home, but this time choosing the veranda in the garden for the location. The space features stone pillars, a plant and a cute lantern-style outdoor light. Behind Harry a set of blue double doors could be seen, leading into their main residence.

The Sussexes purchased the estate for $14.65 million in 2020, and now the estimated value is a staggering $29 million, according to Zillow.

Where Harry and Meghan used to live in the UK

Former UK life

The family no longer have a base across the pond because they relinquished their UK home, Frogmore Cottage, in 2023, after King Charles reportedly asked them to leave. In their docuseries, they were seen packing up their belongings to vacate the residence.

In Harry's memoir Spare, he described how the couple felt about the home. "We loved that place. From the first minute. It felt as if we were destined to live there," he said.

© Netflix The couple have now vacated Frogmore Cottage

Another reason it would have been heartbreaking to leave is the fact that the property is a stone's throw from Frogmore House, which is where Harry and Meghan danced the night away at their wedding reception in May 2018.