Prince Nikolaos and Chrysí Vardinogiánni's top secret home life

After a whirlwind engagement, Prince Nikolaos married Chrysí Vardinogianni in a beautiful ceremony on Friday, but where will the newlyweds live?

Nikolaos' family lived in exile for many years in Hampstead, London, before eventually returning to their native country in 2013, and now Athens is where he calls home.

© Utrecht/dana press/Shutterstock Prince Nikolaos lives in Greece

The couple are incredibly private and have never revealed exactly where they live. We can only imagine it is a creative hub for the Prince's work and is filled with the most amazing art!

The romance

The couple's friendship is said to go back several years. As reported by HELLO! Greece, Chrysí was at the wedding of Nikolaos' sister Princess Theodora last September and recently accompanied the Prince to a memorial service for his late father, Constantine II, the last King of Greece.

© BACKGRID UK Prince Nikolaos and fiancée Chrysí Vardinogianni were photographer together ahead of their wedding

The wedding celebrations

News of the royal couple's nuptials only broke weeks before the pair's actual wedding.

The Greek royal family released a statement to the public: "The Greek Orthodox wedding ceremony of HRH Prince Nikolaos, now known as Nikolaos De Grece, and Ms, Chrysí Vardinogianni will be held on Friday, February 7th 2025, at 6.00pm at the Holy Church of Saint Nicholas Ragavas in Athens in a private ceremony amongst close family and friends."

On Wednesday, a small guestlist of friends and family joined them for an intimate rehearsal dinner ahead of their big day.

As well as Greek royals, their wedding day was attended by members of the royal houses of Spain and Denmark.

Greek Prince Nikolaos is the third child of King Constantine and Queen Anne-Marie and he has already been married before. On 25 August 2010, Nikolaos walked down the aisle with Tatiana Blatnik, however on 19 April 2024, the duo confirmed they were separating.

© Chris Jackson Prince Nikolaos and Tatiana on their wedding day in 2010

Creative career

Nikolaos is a photographer and he shares his incredible work with his Instagram followers. He's even had his images displayed in galleries across the world.

Fans like to show their adoration for his work, with one writing: "Your artwork is unique Nikolaos, we Greeks from the diaspora are very proud of your talented exhibitions" and another penning: "Love this! Exquisite work!" on a 2024 exhibition post.

The country of Greece itself is a popular subject for his photography. "The breathtaking views he has captured of his homeland are his love letters to the country that has always been in his heart and thoughts, even before he moved to Athens in 2013," his website reads.