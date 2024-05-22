Princess Marie-Chantal gives rare glimpse inside private royal residence during celebrations for King Charles' godson

Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece gave a rare glimpse into the low-key celebrations for her husband's 57th birthday this week.

Taking to Instagram, the royal revealed she and her husband Crown Prince Pavlos had jet set to London to enjoy an intimate celebration with their children, sharing a photograph from what looked to be the interiors of their daughter Olympia's Notting Hill townhouse.

She wrote: "A little birthday celebration with our London lot. Happiest birthday to my numéro uno!"

© Instagram / @mariechantal22 The Greek royal family gathered to celebrate Crown Prince Pavlos' birthday

In the relaxed family snap, the Crown Prince and Princess beamed alongside their model daughter Olympia, 27, and two of her four brothers, Constantine, 25, and Aristides, 15.

The chic, light-filled space was decorated with a plush royal blue sofa. On the walls, two family portraits of Greek royal family members, including a regal portrait of Queen Frederica of Greece were hung in ornate gold frames.

In the background, a separate room revealed a kitsch patterned contrasting wallpaper, while more colourful artwork could be seen in the model's dining room.

Crown Prince Pavlos turns 57

Royal fans were quick to wish Pavlos a happy birthday as they commented on the family photo.

"May all your wishes come true. Love from Greece!" read one comment, as another fan penned: "What a beautiful family! Happy birthday! Have a nice day!"

© Max Mumby/Indigo Pavlos and Marie-Chantal's daughter Olympia of Greece lives in London

Crown Prince Pavlos is the eldest son and second child of Constantine II, the late King of Greece, who died in January 2023. He shares a close relatioship with the British royal family, and is King Charles' godson.

Pavlos and Marie-Chantal currently live in a breathtaking New York property in the affluent Upper East Side, a place which holds several special memories for the family.

© Getty Prince Pavlos of Greece and Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece have been married since 1995

"It is a very impressive building from 1913 but I felt it should be very much stripped back to show off the real beauty of the house's bones, nothing too fussy," the mum-of-five previously told HELLO!.

The same portraits were previously hung in a different room View post on Instagram

After relocating from London, Marie-Chantal wanted to keep a slice of 'home' in their new property. "I brought all our artwork from London and we started from that," she said.

"[Our interior designer] was very adamant that the furniture should not dominate the rooms and I think we managed to achieve that. We did keep the matching pair of English chandeliers in the dining room and the library – just because they are really rather magnificent."