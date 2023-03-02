Call the Midwife's Helen George's lounge makeover at home with children Wren and Lark Call the Midwife actress Helen lives with her partner and children

Call the Midwife's Helen George doesn't often share family life insights on her Instagram account, and there are only a few rare photos of her children Wren and Lark. But eagle-eyed fans of the star may have noticed that her private lounge has had a subtle glow up.

See the star's living room switch up from muted yellow to bold yellow!

Posing for a photo ahead of her appearance on The One Show, Helen stood in front of a black and cream fireplace with festive garlands draped across the mantelpiece and a black peacock fireguard in front.

Helen's lounge before the switch

The walls were a soft yellow and there was an abstract painting of giraffes hanging on the wall. The actress previously revealed that the art was a tribute to her firstborn, writing on Instagram, Helen penned: "Thank you so much @drawricodraw for this beautiful painting for our daughter, it's stunning."

In a more recent photo, taken in the same room, some fans may have spotted the changes. It appears as though Helen and Jack have braved a brighter shade of yellow for the walls – in keeping with the rest of their very bold and vibrant home.

The star's new lounge

Another change is what's above the mantle – where a painting used to hang there is now a vintage style mirror. At the time the photo was taken, the room was also laden with sweetly wrapped presents, a number one balloon and her youngest daughter Lark celebrating her first birthday!

The family have a beautiful kitchen too

The couple moved into the property in 2020 and they have added creativity to every corner since and now enjoy a very chic traditional kitchen and a beautiful green bedroom with antique pieces. Sharing a photo of her wooden chest of drawers in her room, she wrote: "Loving our new bedroom chest. Cheap as chips from an auction and surrounded by Jack’s Dad’s art."

