Kamala Harris eyes up luxury $20k-a-month NYC condo ahead of White House exit

Kamala Harris is thinking about her living arrangements once she exits Number One Observatory Circle this week.

The Vice President and her husband, Doug Emhoff, are reportedly interested in being bicoastal and are looking at property in New York City to add to their home base in Los Angeles.

According to Page Six, Doug paid a visit to the luxury Park Loggia condo building on the Upper West Side last week and had his eye on a $20,000-a-month, three-bedroom apartment.

While Kamala didn't accompany her husband, he reportedly arrived with a "convoy of SUVs and a phalanx of Secret Service".

According to the Park Loggia's website, each condo features "recessed wood entrances [that] lead to warm, elegant interiors with wide-planked white oak floors, full-slab Brazilian quartzite kitchen countertops, oversized White Carrara master bathrooms, and custom millwork throughout.

"Designed for maximum flow, layouts emphasize open space, natural light, expansive views via oversized windows and loggia that deliver picturesque Manhattan scapes."

The amenities are also top of the line, with 24/7 doormen, a discreet security specialist, and "a savvy concierge with immeasurable expertise about the neighborhood and city at large".

Each floor has its own set of amenities including an outdoor terrace and gardens with barbecues, fire pits, lawns, and pergola. A fitness center and yoga studio, a game room with a pool table, foosball table, and card tables.

There is also a private dining room with an adjacent catering kitchen and wine cellar, a conference room, a golf simulator, a children's playroom, a screening room, musical practice rooms, and a rooftop that boasts an outdoor terrace with Central Park views.

It is not known if Kamala and Doug will take the apartment, but anywhere they choose in Manhattan will keep them close to Doug's daughter, Ella, who lives in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

In November, Kamala conceded the 2024 election to Donald Trump after he won both the popular vote and the Electoral College vote.

Prior to delivering a speech at her alma mater, Howard University in Washington D.C., where her election festivities had taken place, Kamala conceded to the President-elect over a phone call, in which she congratulated him, and discussed the "importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for all Americans".

Kamala and Doug reportedly want to be bicoastal

During her speech, she said: "The outcome of this election is not what we wanted, not what we wanted, not what we voted for, but hear me when I say, the light of America's promise will always burn bright as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting.

Kamala lost the 2024 Presidential Election to Donald Trump

"To my beloved Doug and our family, I love you so very much. To President Biden and Dr. Biden, thank you for your faith and support. To Governor Walz and the Walz family, I know your service to our nation will continue.

"And to my extraordinary team, to the volunteers who gave so much of themselves to the poll workers and the local election officials I thank you, I thank you all."