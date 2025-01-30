NCIS' Eric Christian Olsen's wife brought to tears in emotional post after losing home

NCIS star Eric Christian Olsen and his wife Sarah Wright Olsen are "feeling so much gratitude", three weeks after their home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles burned down.

Sarah took to social media to thank close friends for sharing the love with her family, as she posted a series of Stories. "Pockets of joy and so much gratitude," she wrote alongside a picture of a care package she received from Ursa Major Skincare.

"Thank you to my friends @ursamajorvt for this package that made me cry," she added.

Sarah Wright Olsen shares picture of husband Eric and their three children

Another Story showed her husband with their three children, Wyatt, 11, Esmé, eight, and Winter, four, and pet pooch as they walked through a new neighborhood.

"This lil fam has been loved up in so many ways by so many ppl in the last few weeks – the list of thank yous to friends and family is so long and we just feel so much gratitude," Sarah wrote.

Sarah shared this picture of a care package that made her cry

NCIS: Los Angeles alum Eric and his wife shared the heartbreaking news that their home was destroyed on the Instagram account for Sarah's podcast, The Mother Daze Podcast.

She later penned a lengthy post and shared photos of the family home in Pacific Palisades destroyed.

© Instagram Eric and Sarah are parents of three

"It’s impossible to put into words these last few days," she wrote, sharing that they had "lost their home".

"We are together and safe and surrounded by love. Thank you to uncle Dave and aunt Dani who took in so many of us."

Eric and Sarah's home was destroyed in the fires

"It’s so hard to say goodbye to our gorgeous town, our special school and this place we have loved for 13 years. But we are so so grateful we are together and for the outpouring of love. We have received so many messages from friends offering their homes, food, clothing, hugs, things for the kids, support and we are just blown away. It’s what keeps making us tear up. Thank you, it means so much to us. More soon," she added.

The family are just one of thousands who have lost their home in the fires which began on January 7, 2025.

The Palisades fire and the Altadena fire have destroyed over 12,300 buildings and caused 24 known fatalities.

Those who have lost their homes include Mandy Moore, Paris Hilton, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody, Miles Teller, Anthony Hopkins and Joshua Jackson.