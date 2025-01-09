Monty Don reveals little-known truth about King Charles' very private Birkhall home

Monty Don, the horticulturalist, broadcaster and much-loved Gardeners’ World presenter has revealed a little-known truth about King Charles' most private royal residence, Birkhall.

In conversation with The Times ahead of his new five-part series Monty Don’s British Gardens arriving on BBC2 this week, the star reflected on the several British gardens he visited across England, Wales and Scotland.

One of which was King Charles and Queen Camilla’s Scottish home, 'Birkhall' in Aberdeenshire, which is set to feature in one of the five episodes.

In a new revelation, however, Monty suggests that Birkhall is said to be the royal couple's "favourite garden," contrary to the popular belief that King Charles' beloved organic farm at Highgrove House in Sandringham is his pride and joy.

King Charles' garden at Birkhall It's not the first time the King has expressed his fondness for the greenery surrounding his idyllic residence. © Alamy Birkhall House is a stunning royal residence in the Scottish Highlands

Charles has previously expressed his affection for Birkhall, particularly its garden, which he described as "a special place" in an interview with Country Life. With its charming duck egg blue entrance, the sloped lawn filled with roses, and the towering mountain of Lochnagar in the distance, it's no wonder the monarch finds solace at the secluded bolthole in the Scottish Highlands. © Jeff J Mitchell The royal couple also spent their first wedding anniversary at Birkhall on the Balmoral estate

It's well known that the King and his wife are keen horticulturalists. Charles' fondness for the estate's garden, crafted by his grandmother, reveals a deep personal connection and a desire to maintain its legacy. © Getty Images Birkhall is located on the Balmoral estate "It is such a special place, particularly because it was made by my grandmother. It is a childhood garden, and all I’ve done, really, is enhance it a bit," he said.

Inside the sprawling gardens at Highgrove House © Getty Images King Charles in the gardens at his Highgrove home If Birkhall, as Monty suggests, is the King's favourite garden, the 900-acres of greenery on the Highgrove estate come close second. The gardens at Highgrove House have become somewhat of a passion project for the King ever since he bought the estate in 1980.

© Tim Graham The monarch is passionate about gardening He has spent the last three decades transforming the land into an organic farm, strictly limiting the use of antibiotics and other harmful chemicals. In the new royal book, Charles III by Robert Hardman, it has been revealed that the King has an extra special sanctuary at the property.

© WPA Pool, Getty King Charles attends a hedge-laying event at Highgrove Estate In the book, Robert writes: "In good times and bad, as both the Prince of Wales and now as King, he likes to retreat to his 'sanctuary', his tiny chapel in the grounds of Highgrove, to gather his thoughts." Charles told Robert in 2008: "The great thing is that it is somewhere where nobody can get me. Anywhere in the house, there is always a telephone, or somebody can always come. It is very important to have somewhere just to allow a moment."