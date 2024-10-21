The Repair Shop's Will Kirk shares rare video with newborn son

The Repair Shop's Will Kirk has shared the sweetest update with his newborn son.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Monday, the furniture restorer uploaded an adorable clip of himself enjoying a wholesome autumn stroll with his bundle of joy. Take a look in the video below...

WATCH: Will Kirk enjoys wholesome stroll with newborn son

In the video, Will, 39, looked every inch the doting dad rocking a leopard print baby carrier. While his tot's face was hidden from view, fans were able to catch a glimpse of his little one's adorable grey and white fuzzy pom-pom hat.

© Instagram The Repair Shop star is a doting father of two

For their adorable outing, the father-of-two dressed up warm in a cream zip-up fleece and a sporty cap in charcoal. He appeared in his element, beaming for the camera as he pounded the pavements with his precious cargo.

© Instagram The TV star has fully embraced fatherhood

Addressing his followers, Will said: "I'm on one of my many walks with this one here. I've listened to so many podcasts and so many audiobooks that I've completely run out."

Sharing a glimpse inside his life with a newborn, he continued: "If anyone can recommend something for me to listen to on one of my walks or my night nappy changes, or walks up and down the stairs at home, I'd much appreciate it."

The TV star confirmed that he and his wife, Polly Snowdon had welcomed a baby boy on 2nd October.

At the time, he shared a precious photo of their latest family addition which he sweetly captioned: "Three become four. I'm very proud of my lovely wife for the last 9 months. Mum and baby doing well, including an incredibly excited big sister."

Fans and friends were quick to send messages of congratulations, with one writing: "Gorgeous photo! Many congratulations all of you," while a second noted: "Oh! What a sweet blessing for your precious family! Congratulations" and a third chimed in: "EEK! CUTE! Congratulations!"

© Instagram Will posing with his daughter

The couple also share a two-year-old daughter whom they welcomed into the world in July 2022.

Will and Polly are notoriously private about their family life and are yet to reveal their children's names. While he tends to keep his tots out of the spotlight, he regularly shares heartwarming updates on social media and gushes about his role as a father.

© instagram The couple wed in 2021

During a chat with HELLO! in 2022, he described fatherhood as "absolutely amazing," before adding: "I love her [his daughter] so much. It was quite tricky to leave home this morning to come down to The Repair Shop because she's so sweet in the mornings and she just looks up at you and she'd just woken up.

"I'm absolutely in love. It's the best thing I've ever done I think, having a child."

Will and Polly have been married since 2021, when they tied the knot in a stunning ceremony at Kings Head Hotel in Cirencester.

The wedding was initially scheduled to be held the year before but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In a post shared to social media after their nuptials, Will described their wedding as "the best day of [his] life".