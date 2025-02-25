Khloe Kardashian's curated pantry broke the Internet, but wait 'til you see Kourtney's skincare cupboard

If we'd expect anyone to have a skincare cupboard that could rival a Sephora, it's Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

The founder of wellness bible, Poosh, took to Instagram Stories on Monday to snap a selfie in the mirror of her bathroom, and gave her staggering 219 million Instagram followers a peek inside her open skincare cupboard in the meantime.

The eldest Kardashian sister posed in a slick black power suit, wearing her glossy raven hair in a straightened style. Behind her, the wife of Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker appeared to leave one of her vanity cupboards open - and her skincare collection was next level.

© Instagram Kourtney's supplements and skincare cupboard spanned nine shelves

From supplements to skin creams, facial oils to vitamins, the neatly organised cupboard spanned nine shelves high. Below the shelves, four drawers stacked with what appeared to be brushes and hair tools added to Kourtney's impressive collection. Serious question, how does she reach it all?

Kourtney's hyper-organised bathroom cupboard at her $10 million Calabasas home comes as no surprise given the Kardashians' penchant for perfectly coordinated pantries.

WATCH: Inside Khloé Kardashian’s wildy-curated kitchen pantry

In 2022, Khloe Kardashian's wildly curated pantry courtesy of home organization company, The Home Edit, went viral on TikTok after the company revealed the transformation.

Featuring a walk-in pasta cupboard alongside a perfectly lit snack 'closet' which is organized, labeled, and showcased by category, Khloe's pantry is also home to condiments displayed on spinning trays and an entire wall dedicated to baking ingredients.

Inside Kourtney Kardashian's Calabasas mansion © @kourtneykardash Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in 2022 Kourtney's style underwent a major sartorial shift when she fell in love with Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker, switching from high-glamour ensembles to black hoodies and combat boots – and her home décor has undergone the same overhaul.

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian shared a rarely-seen corner of her home at Halloween The Lemme founder often shares photographs of her distinctly gothic home, decorated with dark interiors, moody ornate décor pieces and Gothic chandeliers.

© Instagram Kourtney and Travis have bat artwork at their home The oldest Kardashian sister's sprawling ranch in the affluent Los Angeles county is estimated to be worth around $10 million, and it's currently undergoing major renovations to make it into the perfect home for her and Travis' blended family. "Travis and I have really been taking our time with figuring out where it makes sense for us to live together because the kids are all so comfortable in their spaces," she said in an episode of The Kardashians in June 2024.