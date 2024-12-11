Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian's son Reign, 9, has the most impressive $2k bedroom makeover

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's oldest son, Mason, who turns 15 this week, upset his mother earlier this year when he decided not to join her in Australia, instead opting to stay in California with his dad.

Since then, Scott has been doing his best to make his bachelor pad the perfect home for his and Kourtney's children, Mason, Penelope, 12, and Reign who turns 10 this week.

Firstly, he transformed all four bathrooms in his home so that each of his kids had their own space, as well as turning the terrace at his home into a cinema for Disick youngsters to enjoy movie nights in the open air.

Scott Disick loves interior design

The latest room to get the makeover treatment is Reign's bedroom, which Scott gave an insight into on Tuesday.

Reign Disick's bedroom makeover

While the décor of Scott's home is mostly designed with a muted color palette, famously popular with his ex-sister-in-law Kim Kardashian, he went for a different vibe in his youngest son's room.

The walls are painted a glossy dark blue, accessorized by a neon light reading "Raybo," which is Scott's nickname for his son.

Reign Disick's new bedroom looks cool

While the sign is eye-catching, it was Reign's brand new bed that Scott was most excited about, calling it "cool" in a message thanking the designer, Anabei.

The queen-size platform bed is risen from the floor, with a matching upholstered headboard in denim blue, with the understated bed retailing at $2,099.

Reign's new bad is stylish

With Reign's birthday later this week, perhaps his bedroom makeover was on his wish list!

Reign's room at Kourtney's house

Reign splits his time between his parents, and when he was younger, Kourtney shared an insight into her son's bedroom at her house, explaining that his room "gets a solid amount of natural light," in a post on her lifestyle blog Poosh.

Mason Disick with his brother Reign

She installed a "large plush rug in the middle of the room to create a safe yet swanky area," while she added a decal of a vintage airplane to the walls for a "playful wall decoration."

For a personal touch, the littlest Disick had a few toys in his room. "A kid's territory wouldn't be complete without soft animals and engaging novelties, like Reign's lion and elephant rocking chair."

Reign has grown up a lot since Kourtney invited photographers into his room, and her own décor style has undergone a rock and roll makeover since marrying Travis Barker, so we suspect Reign's room at her home looks a little different now!