Kourtney Kardashian's view from her $10m pool is literally breathtaking
Kourtney showcases her legs in daring new photos© Instagram

The mom-of-four is raising her blended family with Blink-182 star Travis Barker

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
When you're a member of what many consider to be America's most famous family, it only makes sense that you would need a private sanctuary to fully reset and find peace away from the cameras. 

Kourtney Kardashian appears to have created just that in the Calabasas mansion she shares with her husband, Travis Barker

The oldest Kardashian sister's sprawling ranch in the affluent Los Angeles county is estimated to be worth around $10 million, and from her latest Instagram post, it's easy to see why. 

As Kourt enjoyed a playdate with her friend Allie Sartiano and her son, Allie shared a photograph to her Instagram Story taken from what looks to be the backyard of the idyllic Kardashian-Barker mansion. 

In the sun-soaked photograph, Kourtney's huge infinity pool looked like a five-star resort, complete with tropical-print pool floats and surrounded by towering palm trees. 

An infinity pool surrounded by palm trees© Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian's infinity pool at her $10 million Calabasas home is out of this world

Most impressive was the view of the Hidden Hills in the distance, which proved just how remote and private Kourtney's unrivaled mansion really is.

"Happiest houseguest," penned Allie in a caption pasted over the photo.

Kourtney and Travis' unconventional living setup

Kourtney and Travis hit the countryside© @kourtneykardash
Kourtney and Travis didn't initially live together after their wedding

 It comes after Kourtney and Travis finally moved in together earlier this summer, two years after their incredible Italian nuptials in Portofino, Italy in May 2022.

In an episode of The Kardashians, aired on June 13 this year, the mother-of-four opened up about her unconventional living situation with her husband and their blended family. 

Kourtney Kardashian carrying her baby in front of bat at work© Instagram
Kourtney and Travis have bat artwork at their home

"Travis and I have really been taking our time with figuring out where it makes sense for us to live together because the kids are all so comfortable in their spaces," she said.

This significant step comes after the couple welcomed their baby boy, Rocky Thirteen, in November 2023. Kardashian also has three older children with her ex, Scott Disick: sons Reign, nine, Mason, 14, and daughter Penelope, 12. 

Kourtney and Travis at home in black© Instagram
Kourtney and Travis's beautiful home could rival a hotel

Blink-182 drummer Travis was also a father before marrying Kourtney, sharing son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

"It feels like we kind of figured out a plan for now," Kourtney revealed in her confessional.

Picture posted by Kourtney Kardashian. A white rocker chair sits inside on wooden floor, and outside the floor to ceiling glass windows are palm trees© Instagram
Kourtney's views from her home are epic

"We’re going to move into his house which is a block away and then redo my house at the same time so that we can all be together, living together under one roof with the baby."

