Kourtney Kardashian showcases incredible elf on the shelf in festive display

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is fully embracing the festive spirit, and she’s doing it in her signature extravagant style.

The 45-year-old reality star took to social media to share a glimpse of her over-the-top holiday decorations, with her beloved Elf on the Shelf dolls taking center stage.

The Kardashians sister gave fans a peek into her Christmas wonderland, proving yet again that she knows how to bring the magic of the season to life.

Recommended video You may also like Kim Kardashian's epic Christmas display

One snapshot, shared on her Instagram Stories, captured an adorable and playful Elf on the Shelf scene that featured a plate of spaghetti topped with marshmallows, chocolate chips, and candy canes—a whimsical nod to the beloved holiday classic, Elf.

The elves appeared to be mischievously “preparing” breakfast next to an intricate gingerbread house. The display was accompanied by the festive tune White Christmas by The Drifters, perfectly setting the mood.

© Instagram Kourtney's incredible elf on the shelf display

The festive fun didn’t stop there. Kourtney, who shares her home with husband Travis Barker and their blended family, gave followers an intimate look at her decked-out residence.

Her holiday decor for the 2024 season is nothing short of breathtaking, with her sprawling Bel-Air mansion transformed into a winter wonderland.

© Instagram Kourtney's previous elf on the shelf displays

One highlight? A towering Christmas tree in the entryway, festooned with shimmering ornaments and twinkling lights.

But Kourtney didn’t settle for just one tree—her home boasts several, each with its own unique theme, including an upside-down tree that defies gravity.

© Instagram Kourtney's incredible Christmas display

Other snapshots revealed an elegant red-themed tablescape adorned with scarlet balloons, vibrant poinsettias, and sleek red trees, making the dining area a true feast for the eyes. Kourtney captioned her Instagram post with a simple yet cheery, “hello December.”

Fans were also treated to glimpses of her quirky holiday traditions, including a throwback video of the elves having a marshmallow fight and a note left behind by the cheeky dolls: “We tried to make hot coco but we made a hot mess oops…”

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian shares a look at the Christmas tree in her and Travis Barker's home, shared on Instagram

The playful touch is in keeping with Kourtney’s long-standing love for the Elf on the Shelf tradition, which she’s made a holiday staple in her household over the years.

Adding to the festive flair, Travis, 49, gave his followers a peek at their outdoor decor. His Instagram Stories featured a skeleton—one of the family’s favorite spooky motifs—dressed for the season in a Santa hat and scarf.

The couple’s flair for eccentric decor knows no bounds, seamlessly blending Halloween vibes into their Christmas celebrations.

© Instagram Kourtney's festive style has changed

Kourtney and Travis, who welcomed their first child together, Rocky Thirteen, just 13 months ago, have clearly gone all out to make the holidays special for their blended family. The festive atmosphere is sure to be enjoyed by Kourtney’s children—Mason, 14, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 9, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick—as well as Travis’ kids, Landon, 21, Alabama, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana, 25, from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler.

The Barker household is no stranger to over-the-top celebrations. Back in October, Kourtney made waves with her jaw-dropping Halloween decorations, which included a playful yet slightly risqué inflatable skeleton display. Whether it’s spooky season or Christmas, the couple knows how to curate showstopping looks for every occasion.

In addition to her holiday decor, Kourtney also gave fans a personal glimpse of her festive spirit. She shared cozy photos of herself lounging in Santa slippers and added a dash of glamour with sultry shots of herself in front of her Christmas tree. The Poosh founder even included a nostalgic throwback image, featuring a mountain of wrapped presents, offering a sweet nod to Christmases past.