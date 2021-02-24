Michelle Keegan looks so different in unearthed video The famous actress shared a photo on Instagram

Michelle Keegan has shared the thumbnail for a hilarious throwback video she recorded with three of her friends eight years ago, and the famous actress looks so different!

Taking to Instagram, Michelle re-posted the picture from a friend who wrote: "Remember this ground-breaking content you made a while back @michkeegan you were ahead of the times. You paved the way for a TikTok generation."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan wows fans in her new Very range

Hilariously, Michelle added a caption of her own, saying: "We were ahead of the TikTok game @katiefearnehoughx @hmonners @eliza_marsland."

RELATED: Michelle Keegan shares striking selfie in positive post

Michelle re-posted the photo on Instagram

RELATED: Michelle Keegan shares never-before-seen throwback photos of unbelievably dreamy trip

In the original YouTube clip, which was uploaded in 2012, Michelle and her friends can be seen sitting around a table on a train.

As Carly Rae Jepsen's Call Me Maybe plays in the background, the four women take it in turns to mime along, and we barely recognised Michelle at first.

Although she's still sporting her dark brown, long hair, the former Corrie star has certainly undergone something of a style transformation.

The video can be watched on YouTube

In the video, she can be seen wearing a large silver necklace and navy top as she sings along for the camera.

There are moments when Michelle struggles to keep a straight face, and the fabulous video certainly has us craving a girls' trip once the lockdown restrictions lift.

The Our Girl star's post comes hours after she shared a stunning selfie as she encouragingly insisted "better days are coming".

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 33-year-old beauty looked flawless as she posed with an oversized pair of tortoise-shell sunglasses inside her car. The positive message comes in light of Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing the country's roadmap out of lockdown.

In recent weeks, the actress has been busy filming the latest series of Sky's Brassic after production was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. She plays single mum Erin Croft in the popular comedy-drama.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.