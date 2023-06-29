Mark Wright apologises to fans as he unveils epic home makeover

Mark Wright, 36, took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate the end of his Spanish home renovation with an epic transformation video.

It included incredible clips of the property before the project as well as after, but the former TOWIE star felt the need to apologise to his 1.8 million followers.

He penned: "FINISHED MALLORCA APARTMENT RENO. Sorry for the delay… if you've been following this reno journey it was a tough call if we were gonna get it done in time but we did it! So many of you have asked to see it finished so here we go… Couldn’t have done it without the amazing team that helped me - massive thank you to @justineknox_designer our interior designer, the best in the game!

"To @dankitesurf01 @forestheating @v4woodflooring @graniteslabsuk @bellahomeinteriors @mitresuk @weareiconnic @crosswater_uk and @johnelmes you all went above and beyond to help us pull this off. It’s been a dream of mine to have a place out here for as long as I can remember, now time to enjoy it! Would love to know if any of you are renovating or have done before?"

Along with the help of Justine the designer, Mark has gone for a white, bright and airy feel. The bathroom features a freestanding tub and the kitchen has marble panels. The master bedroom is a real highlight with clean lines and panelling. The balcony overlooks a stunning pool and the ocean and the stunning blue vibes are complemented in the artwork.

Mark's Essex home is immaculate

Back home, Mark's Essex pad is equally as stunning and its been painstakingly designed by himself and his wife Michelle Keegan.

The couple have been on their UK home renovation journey since 2020, and they have documented the process on their home Instagram account, @wrightyhome.

Their master bedroom is akin to a hotel, and their master bathroom is just as magical. The couple have installed a sauna and steam room as well as his and hers sinks, a bath and a shower.

The couple have been renovating for years

Their backgarden is impressive with plenty of space and endless views, and it is soon to get even better as they are installing a huge swimming pool.

Recently, Mark showed the hair-raising process of segments of the pool being lowered into the ground, so it looks as though the outdoor pool could be in full operation this summer, complete with sun loungers and in-water beds!

Their bathroom has its own sauna

The pair are big fitness fans so it will come as no surprise that they have their own fully fitted gym inside their home, with all of the state-of-the-art machines they need to keep their toned bods in check.

Cosy date nights are best spent in the snuggly cinema room complete with a completely bespoke minimalist cream sofa that looks like a cloud from Bella Home Interiors. So chic