The Princess of Wales' brother James Middleton shares sweet family video with endless garden views

The Princess of Wales' brother James Middleton has a wholesome life in Berkshire with his wife Alizee Thevenet, their son Inigo, one, and six dogs: Zulu, 14, Luna, 11, Inka, 11, Mabel, eight, Nala, five, and Isla, two.

On Pancake Day on Tuesday, James posted a rare video from inside his home, of one of his pets enjoying an extra special brekkie of dog-friendly pancakes at his wooden dining table. The treats with freeze dried meat topper from his own brand, James and Ella. His company is named after his therapy dog Ella, who sadly passed away in 2023.

As well as showing his gorgeous pooch to fans, the video clip revealed the family's incredible garden at their £1.45m property in the countryside.

Through the glass, an endless stretch of grass could be seen, and it could have been mistaken for a public park due to its vast nature.

Beyond the grass, there is a woodland area, and at this time of year the trees are bare.

James' gorgeous fireplace

Earlier this week, it was James' gorgeous fireplace that he was showing off on Instagram. Pet Nala took the spotlight in front of a rustic crackling fireplace and exposed brick.

Their sprawling estate is the perfect setting for James' dogs to roam free. It turns out his pets were precisely the reason he left London.

Move out of London

© Instagram James occasionally shares pictures of his son

"We are country people and love going out for long walks," he wrote in The Telegraph, "but one of the key reasons we wanted to live in the countryside was our six dogs."

The location of Berkshire is no doubt important to James too, as his parents Michael and Carole are nearby and so are his siblings Pippa and Kate.

© Richard Murgatroyd Photography James Middleton poses for HELLO! shoot

Family ties

Pippa shares a £15 million 32-room house on a 150-acre estate with her husband James Matthews and their three children.

Princess Kate's family home is Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. Their bolthole is nestled in the heart of the 655-acre Windsor estate and features four bedrooms, along with a vast garden.

William and Kate live at Adelaide Cottage

Carole and Michael Middleton's home is a very impressive one. Their residence of Bucklebury Manor is a seven-bedroom, grade II-listed Georgian property with five reception rooms including a drawing room and a library, as well as a swimming pool, a tennis court and 18 acres of land.

Bucklebury Manor is enormous

Princess Kate's mother has opened up about home life with Good Housekeeping. Talking about her favourite room, she said: "My kitchen. It's a kitchen/dining/sitting room and it's the heart of the house.

"I love a kitchen supper. Where I have a small number of guests. I'll cook something delicious and make it look lovely, then we'll finish with a kitchen disco."