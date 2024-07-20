Charles Spencer inundated with support following family loss at Althorp

Charles Spencer has been supported by his fans as the younger brother of Princess Diana revealed that his beloved pet dog, Otis had to be "put to sleep" on Friday evening.

The Earl shared a picture of the Labrador lounging in the doorway of his extravagant Althorp home as he confirmed the sad news. "Farewell to Otis, our wonderful Labrador, who had to be put to sleep last night," Charles shared. "He was nearly 13. Otis will now join his father, Karoo, and grandmother, Ella, in a beautiful spot in the Park at @althorphouse."

The father-of-seven added: "Everyone at Althorp loved Otis - several people here have talked today of his having been a 'total legend'. The place won't be the same, without his wise, sweet, intelligent presence. He was extremely special."

Fans rushed to comfort the star, as one penned: "I'm so sorry Charles. I'm sure he had a wonderful life with you. I have two elderly dogs and am dreading the day coming when we have to say goodbye as I haven't experienced it before. Sending a big virtual hug to you."

A second posted: "He looks absolutely beautiful - calm, intelligent and gorgeous. Sincerely sorry for your awful loss," and a third mused: "I'm very sorry to hear you had to say goodbye to Otis. He was a lovely old boy and a great trench companion."

It hasn't been the easiest year for the Earl as not only has he split from his wife, Countess Karen Spencer, but he also opened up about the sexual and physical abuse he suffered from while at boarding school.

© Alan Davidson/Shutterstock The Earl split from wife Karen earlier this year

It's thought the strain of revisiting the abuse led to Charles and Karen divorcing, and in the Mail on Sunday, Charles revealed: "I just want to devote myself to all my children, and to my grandchildren, and I wish Karen every happiness in the future."

At the time of the split, Countess Karen was swamped with support from fans. Thanking them, she wrote: "Just wanted to say that I have been overwhelmed by the messages of love and support. Thank you, it has really meant a lot to me. I'm just processing at the moment. Will come back to you soon."

© Getty The former couple share daughter Charlotte Diana

Karen, 52, married Charles 2011 after being set up on a blind date with him in Los Angeles the year before. The couple wed four months after the Earl got down on one knee in the grounds of the family estate.

