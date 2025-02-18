Is Prince William and Princess Kate's home Adelaide Cottage open to the public?

The Prince and Princess of Wales have resided at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis since 2022. While their previous main residence of Kensington Palace in London was partially opened for members of the public to visit, it's a different story for their family home now…

Adelaide Cottage is a grace-and-favour residence that Prince William and Princess Kate lease from the Crown Estate, and so it is classed as a private home for them and their family.

In fact, as well as the fact of it being closed to the public, the Waleses are keen to keep looks inside to a minimum to ensure as much privacy as possible.

It is believed the family relocated to the countryside in order to escape the goldfish bowl of London where they used to reside, so it makes total sense that they now want to share as little as possible.

© Shutterstock The cottage has a beautiful pink exterior

The twee pink-fronted home underwent a full refurbishment in 2015, and it is thought to boast a beautiful garden, a cosy study, and a master bedroom formerly decorated with golden dolphins and ceiling rope recycled from a 19th-century royal yacht, according to The Sun.

For Princess Charlotte's eight birthday, a tiny glimpse into their outdoor space was shared when Charlotte was pictured by her talented mother sitting in a wicker chair in their grounds.

Princess Charlotte pictured at Adelaide Cottage

The woven chair is a modern addition to their outdoor space, and rather different to the traditional wooden furniture they had at Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace.

Even when the family were living in the thick of it at Kensington Palace, they did ensure that their children could experience privacy in their own garden with a very clever trick.

TikTok user @allthatspretty pointed out the genius privacy measure when she was on a tour of Kensington Palace and noticed partially frosted windows to conceal the view into their back garden.

"I'm at the Kensington Palace tour! Look at the secret windows they have that make sure you can't see into Kate and Wills' private garden to the right! They have it on all the windows in this room," she told her followers at the time.

Can you visit King Charles' homes?

© Getty Buckingham Palace is open for visitors

Many of the monarch's royal residences are open for visitors, including the likes of Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland.

His main property of Clarence House used to be available for touring, but it has remained closed to visitors since 2019. Although not quite the same, you can take a virtual tour through Google Arts & Culture, allowing you to view the regal spaces from the comfort of your own sofa.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Sandringham will be open soon

While Charles' Sandringham gardens are open for half term and various weekends in March, the House itself will not reopen until 5 April, but it will welcome people through the doors until 10 October 2025. A House & Gardens ticket allows you to browse eight amazing rooms as well as the picturesque estate, and prices start from £25.