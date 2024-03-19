Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's $147 million Miami mega-mansions will make your jaw drop - see new photos

Last year, Jeff Bezos made the decision to leave Seattle for good and make Miami his permanent home and one look at his palatial east coast properties and it's not hard to see why.

The billionaire Amazon founder and his fiancee, Lauren Sanchez, have two side-by-side mansions nestled on the exclusive, 300-acre island of Indian Creek, Florida.

His waterside homes on 'Billionaire Bunker' carry hefty price tags with one costing $68 million and the other sprawling pad valued at $79 million.

The waterside properties are pristine and new photos show their luxury swimming pools and lush green grounds.

The bigger of the two homes boasts seven-bedrooms and is an astonishing 19,000-square-foot, sitting on two-acres of land.

© AKGS Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's spectacular two mansions in Indian Creek, Florida costs $147 million

After purchasing the mansions in 2023, it was reported that Jeff and Lauren were planning on tearing them down to build a new abode, but as yet, they're still standing.

The couple have plenty of famous neighbors too with the likes of Tom Brady and Ivanka Trump owning homes on the secure barrier island.

Despite the stunning location, it wasn't an easy move for Jeff to walk away from Seattle - where he set up Amazon and has lived since the 90s.

© AKGS There were reports that Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez were going to tear down their Miami properties

He ultimately decided he wanted to be closer to his parents Mike and Jackie Bezos, who have purchased two waterfront homes in Coral Gables for $78 million.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, he shared his news. "Seattle has been my home since 1994 when I started Amazon out of my garage," he said.

© Getty Images Indian Creek is an exclusive and secure island in Miami where Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have purchased two mansions

"My parents have always been my biggest supporters," he added. "They recently moved back to Miami, the place we lived when I was younger (Miami Palmetto High class of ’82 — GO Panthers!).

"I want to be close to my parents, and Lauren and I love Miami."

© Getty Images The couple have settled in Miami

Jeff confessed Seattle holds a special place in his heart and it is the place he called home for the longest. "I've lived in Seattle longer than I’ve lived anywhere else and have so many amazing memories here," he reminisced.

"As exciting as the move is, it’s an emotional decision for me. Seattle, you will always have a piece of my heart."

In addition to his Miami homes, Jeff has a New York property overlooking Madison Square Park and a truly unique ranch in Texas.

Not to mention his $500 million superyacht.

Jeff recently reclaimed his title as the world's richest man, surpassing Elon Musk. His net worth is $200.3 billion while the Tesla giant is worth $197.7 billion.

