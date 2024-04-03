See Jeff Bezos' new $90 million home bringing his Miami property portfolio to a staggering $237 million

Jeff Bezos just splashed out $90 million of his $198 billion fortune on a third home in Miami.

The Amazon founder already owns two impressive pads on 'Billionaire Bunker' carrying hefty price tags of $68 million and $79 million.

Now, he's added to his luxury property portfolio with a jaw-dropping mansion topped off with some A-list neighbors.

Jeff and his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez's house is next to real estate developer, Jeff Soffer, and next door but one to NFL great, Tom Brady, who is having a plush new construction built.

The east facing, waterfront home sits on 12,135 sq ft, has six bedrooms, nine bathrooms and beautiful, lush grounds, a sparkling outdoor pool and a putting green.

© Mega Jeff Bezos' new Miami home is only temporary

Bloomberg reports Jeff bought the home- which property records show last sold in 1998, for $2.5 million - off-market and he and Lauren plan to live there while they develop the two other properties on the prestigious row.

They want to tear the abodes down and create an even more impressive mansion.

© Mega Jeff is in good company with his latest Miami purchase

The move comes just months after Jeff revealed he was leaving Seattle to make Miami his permanent home.

In a heartfelt Instagram post at the time, he shared his news. "Seattle has been my home since 1994 when I started Amazon out of my garage," he wrote.

© Mega Jeff has splashed out $90 million on a THIRD mansion in Miami

"My parents have always been my biggest supporters," he added. "They recently moved back to Miami, the place we lived when I was younger (Miami Palmetto High class of ’82 — GO Panthers!). "I want to be close to my parents, and Lauren and I love Miami."

Jeff's parents, Mike and Jackie Bezos, have purchased two waterfront homes in Coral Gables for $78 million.

© Mega Jeff has famous neighbors including Tom Brady

He continued: "I've lived in Seattle longer than I’ve lived anywhere else and have so many amazing memories here.

"As exciting as the move is, it’s an emotional decision for me. Seattle, you will always have a piece of my heart."

While Jeff is busy with his investments, his ex-wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Scott, has been busy with her $38 billion divorce settlement.

© Mega Jeff calls Billionaire Bunker his home

She just handed over a $640 million charitable donation to US non-profits.

Following their divorce, she wrote a declaration letter to the Giving Pledge, and vowed to give away at least half of her fortune during the course of her lifetime.

© Getty Images Jeff is engaged to Lauren

She said she had a "disproportionate amount of money to share," and has made safe on her promise over the last few years.

