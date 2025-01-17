Princess Eugenie's very different home decor laid bare in new video

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank might have an ultra-private home in Portugal where, along with their two children, August and Earnest, they spend most of their time, but the royal couple also have a base in London which comes in handy for carrying out engagements.

It's this base, Ivy Cottage, situated on the grounds of Kensington Palace, we got a rare glimpse of recently while the royal was on a video call discussing the incredible fundraising efforts in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust, the charity Eugenie, 34, has been a patron of for many years.

Joined by her older sister, Princess Beatrice, 36, and her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York, 65, also fellow patrons, Eugenie was filming inside what appears to be a stylish lounge area in Ivy Cottage.

In the humbly sized room, the chic décor looks very different from the usual grand and regal interiors we see in residences such as Buckingham Palace or Clarence House.

The room has been painted in a dark blue shade and the slightly lower ceilings of the cottage allow for a typically cosy feel.

© Teenage Cancer Trust Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson chat with Teenage Cancer Trust fundraisers

Adding a modern style, a large bookcase and television unit – painted in the same colour as the walls so that it blends in seamlessly – has been placed against the back wall behind the desk where Eugenie was sitting, complete with a large screen nestled inside and shelves surrounding it. Plenty of photo frames, candles and other home ornaments are on display in the unit.

The adjacent wall also has a large window dressed in stylish white and red blinds, and the windowsill appears to also be decorated with large frames, perhaps of special family moments.

Just behind Eugenie in the centre of the room is a large, cream sofa, offering an extra layer of comfort to the space. The couch has been dressed in decorative cushions, too.

Ivy Cottage in situated on the grounds of Kensington Palace

As reported in The Telegraph, Eugenie, Beatrice and Sarah were joined on the call by three young inspiring fundraisers, Georgie, Dominic and Hamish, who have faced cancer and benefited from the comforts of a dedicated Teenage Cancer Trust ward.

The group gathered to discuss the importance of the TCT wards for those receiving treatment as it provides them with an environment between paediatric and adult wards.

Patients can engage with each other and enjoy the fun of being a teenager with pizza nights, hang-out areas and video games.

© Dave Benett Eugenie, Beatrice and Sarah are all patrons of Teenage Cancer Trust

Where do Princess Eugenie and Jack live?

Ivy Cottage was Eugenie and Jack's primary residence for some time after they wed in 2018. It's also where they first became parents to little August in February 2021.

© James Shaw/Shutterstock Eugenie and Jack have a home in Portugal as well as a base in London

The following year, it was reported that they had begun dividing their time between London and Portugal – specifically the CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club – as Jack had landed a new job running the marketing of the 300-home development site in the sunny European hotspot.

Eugenie and Jack's continental base is right on the beachfront so their new home will have incredible vistas of the sand and sea.