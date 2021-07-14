Outlander star Sam Heughan unveils surprising new artwork inside home

Outlander star Sam Heughan shared another sneak peek inside his home on Wednesday while filming an episode of Game Night with Josh Horowitz. The Scottish star was chatting with actresses Karen Gillan and Jaimie Alexander from his home office, and fans were treated to a fresh glimpse of the actor's abode, including his unusual décor.

DISCOVER: Outlander author reveals sweet nickname for Sam Heughan as they celebrate special occasion

The 41-year-old star's office set up included a black desk chair and a wooden wardrobe, with a guitar case propped up against one side.

It was the artwork that really caught our eye, however - a cover of The Catcher In The Rye by J.D. Salinger. The print of the classic novel was framed, but hadn't yet been hung up on the wall behind him, perhaps indicating a new purchase.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sam Heughan unveils new artwork inside his home

Aside from his passion for classic American literature, Sam's interview background also showcased a nod to his love of travel.

READ MORE: Outlander's Sam Heughan gives fans rare peek inside Scottish home

There was an antique-looking globe sitting on his right-hand side, which boasted a highly unusual stand featuring a bronze sculpture of a man holding the sphere aloft.

The Outlander star offered a glimpse of his home office

Sam shared the video on his Instagram page, writing: "Game Night with @joshuahorowitz and my brilliant mother’s from another mother, @karengillan @jaimiealexander. (Full episode on @joshuahorowitz bio and my stories)".

Fans were quick to comment on the post, chiming in with: "Good to see you again" and "Love it!". Plenty more were loving the fact Doctor Who star (and Outlander superfan) Karen featured in the video, with one follower enthusing: " Wiiii!! Jamie and Amy Pond together!!! Love Sam and Karen our favourite Scots!!!"

Sam reportedly owns three properties in Glasgow

Sam doesn't often give fans an insight into his home life in Glasgow, where he reportedly owns three properties. He previously told Men's Journal that he loves living there, saying: "The country is beautiful year-round, but the autumn is an especially nice time to be in Scotland."

MORE PHOTOS: Outlander's Sam Heughan's ultra-private Scottish homes are so chic - inside

In most of his social media appearances, Sam can be seen in front of a bookcase, brimming with books and ornaments, as well as an impressive collection of POP! Figures. The cosy space also features a dark blue wall with a marble shelf and an ornate uplight with a small cream shade.