Sam Heughan may find himself in a spot of trouble with Travis Kelce after he made a confession about Taylor Swift on Wednesday.

The Outlander star, 44, made his intentions clear when he joked that Taylor would "forget" about her boyfriend after she saw him. Listen to what he had to say in the video below...

WATCH: Sam Heughan faces the wrath of Travis Kelce after Taylor Swift confession

Sam appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and recalled going to watch Taylor on her Eras Tour when she stopped in his hometown of Scotland last year.

Jimmy showed an Instagram video Sam had shared before Taylor's show, which showed him dressed as his Outlander character, Jamie Fraser.

In the clip, Sam admitted that he hoped Taylor would "fall" for him once she saw him in the crowd.

"She obviously doesn't know this, but when she comes to Scotland, and she sees me in the audience she's going to forget all about… him and fall for a man in a ginger wig," he quipped.

© Instagram Sam wants Taylor to 'forget' about Travis

When the camera returned to Sam and Jimmy in the studio, he couldn't hide his smile and cheekily added: "I still have the wig, Taylor, if you're watching."

Sam may be waiting a while if he wants a chance with Taylor because she is very "happy" with her NFL beau of 18 months.

© Instagram Taylor and Travis are very happy together

Taylor and Travis are huge supporters of each other and their relationship continues to go from strength to strength.

Since they debuted their romance in September 2023 when Taylor attended the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears, she has attended over a dozen of his games.

In turn, Travis supported her on her record-breaking Eras Tour and attended several shows – he even joined her on stage at one of her Wembley Stadium performances.

© Getty Images Taylor and Travis are still going strong

"Me and Taylor are happy, and I couldn't be happier to have that confidence and comfort off the field," he said on The Stephen A. Smith Show on Wednesday.

"That's the beauty of being in a very strong relationship is that you get that support to be able to come in and focus on your craft, focus on being the best version of you," he added.

© Getty Images Travis and Taylor support each other

"That's why I wanted to be at the concerts, supporting her and being there for her and making sure she feels comfortable and supported in everything she is doing in life."

Taylor finally opened up about their relationship during an interview for TIME magazine's 2023 Person of the Year cover story.

"This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was mental as hell," she said of the July 2023 podcast episode.

© Getty Images Taylor and Travis went public in September 2023

"We started hanging out right after that. So, we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for because we got to get to know each other."

She added: "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game.

"We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."