Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shares moody bedroom photo from NY penthouse

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has started to share the incredible results from his property development and interiors company, Banda Property, and we're so here for it!

The 39-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to give fans a look at one of the breathtaking bedrooms his team designed for a stunning New York project.

Edoardo kept the caption simple, writing: "@banda.property Bedroom @111west57st," letting the picture do the talking…

The image showed a moody bedroom with green walls and black panelling. The room features dark wooden floors and the bed has been dressed with chic monochrome bedding. Beside the luxurious looking bed is a small circular bedside table and a large plant in a black ribbed pot.

Behind the bed is a slim floor-to-ceiling window offering up views across the city skyline. What a way to wake up!

"Exquisite!" and "Stunning design" were among the comments left on the post, and it's not the first time that Edoardo's 142,000-strong Instagram following have fallen head over heels for a design of his.

When the royal husband shared a photo of a pristine plunge pool on his feed, the comments blew up.

"This is absolutely stunning," "Amazing!!!" and: "Stunning space… so calm and peaceful," were among the comments left on the post, as well as thousands of likes.

A few weeks ago, he shared another boudoir snap and it was another hotel-worthy display.

The striking image revealed a luxurious brown bed dressed with a beige linen duvet and a striped cushion. The walls have a mottled effect with a large piece of art over the headboard. At the foot of the bed, there is a fabric bench, again in chic beige and there has been a large fluffy rug placed on the floor.

Banda Property work on amazing projects

On Monday, the Banda Property team took to Instagram Stories to reveal a range of very impressive before and after photos, demonstrating their expertise.

An amazing kitchen revamp was one of the areas seen and it went from an empty shell of a room with wires hanging out to an Instagram-worthy cooking space.

The bathroom was another area chosen to be showcased – and wow, it looks so stunning with the statement freestanding bath!

Where does Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi live?

© Dave Benett The couple are likely to have two UK bases

The Express reports that the royal couple, along with their daughter Sienna, have an impressive Cotswolds house that's worth a dazzling £3 million and it boasts a swimming pool and tennis courts, as well as a separate outbuilding. However, due to his co-parenting commitments for son Wolfie with ex Dara Huang, it is believed he has a London base too, as that's where his son goes to school.