Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo celebrates special milestone with never-before-seen photos

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has a lot to celebrate as his interiors company @banda.property has reached 200,000 followers on Instagram!

To mark the milestone, a new video popped up on the aesthetically pleasing feed and it contains previously unseen images of Edoardo and his team's incredible projects. Check it out below…

The eclectic clip included a whole host of images taken from projects all over the world as we've seen Banda Property work with clients in New York, Paris and Milan to name a few. From marble-clad bathrooms and kitchens through to hotel-worthy bedrooms and stunning dining spaces, so many beautiful rooms were showcased in the snazzy video.

Edoardo himself added three clapping emojis to the post and others were quick to add praise too. "Congratulations!!! Well deserved," penned one follower, and another added: "Wow Congratulations! Well deserved, your work is incredible. I’ve followed you for quite a few years now and have so enjoyed your journey."

Over the past year, Edoardo has shared more and more insights into his fascinating job, including posts on his personal feed as well as the business one.

One of the penthouses that the team worked on included a mind-blowing spaceship-style sofa, creating a beautifully modern living space.

Fans of the design company adored the impressive makeover, leaving lots of positive comments on the post. "So many stunning details," wrote one, and: "The shapes are so harmonious," added another. "This is magnificent," a third commented. And we can't help but agree!

Edoardo could have another reason to celebrate soon and he is in the midst of trying to sell his Notting Hill property for a dazzling £6.6 million. In order to drum up interest he shared a special tour via his company Instagram page earlier this month.

Word of the property sale broke back in August, and it is still on the market, so on Tuesday the team shared an array of pictures and videos inside the amazing home.

The tour included everything from the pristine entranceway through to the modern master bedroom and amazing dining space.

One room that will make you double take is the dark and moody secret cinema space with black cosy sofas, Parquet flooring and ultra-luxe details.

