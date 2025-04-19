Barbra Streisand's garden at $16.5m Malibu home looks endless in new picture

Barbra Streisand's luxurious Malibu home, where she lives with her husband James Brolin, is a miracle of design, but she very rarely shows off her garden.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Funny Girl star gave her followers an incredibly rare glimpse at the backyard of her 10,485-square-foot estate.

© Instagram Barbra Streisand's garden looked incredible in the new photo

She kept the caption simple and sweet: "Flowers are bursting welcoming spring," which prompted a series of thrilled and awe-inspired responses from fans in the comment section.

One penned: "Mine are starting too! I have 3 Barbra roses blooming so beautifully," while another wrote: "So nice to see this beautiful picture of your garden."

A third commented: "Beautiful! Looks like a wedding waiting to happen."

The beginning of Barbra Streisand and James Brolin's romance

The two actors have been together for nearly thirty years, as James Brolin clarified in an appearance on the Today Show: "It will be 30 years on July 1. We met on July 1. We married on July 1 two years later."

Both had already been married previously: Barbra Streisand was married to Hollywood star Elliott Gould for eight years, while James was married twice, first to Jane Cameron Agee and then to Jan Smither.

When the pair met for the first time, they were both in their 50s. Barbra and James were set up at a blind date dinner party by one of their mutual friends, which the 'Don't Rain On My Parade' singer recounted on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

© Getty Images Barbra Streisand and James Brolin met in their late 50s

"I had no man in my life, I had no grandchildren in my life," she said. "I go there, and I see a man standing across the room."

Having expected to see James with his signature wavy brown hair, she was shocked by his appearance: "'Where's the hair?' It was all off, he had just buzz cut his hair. He had this little dye on it, and then gray at the bottom. And no bear, no nothing."

The two quickly bonded, and both have since admitted that it didn't take very long for them to fall in love at all.

Barbra and James' marriage

Exactly two years after their first date, the pair were married in a backyard ceremony in the Malibu home where the two reside to this day.

© Getty Images Barbra Streisand and James Brolin both had children from previous relationships

James' incredibly touching wedding speech won the hearts of their many celebrity guests. "I can't tell you how lucky I am that this would happen to me so late in life. Every night is a new adventure. Sleeping is a waste of time. I can't wait to see [Barbra] again in the morning.

The pair did not welcome children of their own, partially because they had married later in their lives, but also because they both had children from previous marriages, to whom they remain incredibly close.

