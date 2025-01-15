Today's Dylan Dreyer's home looks like it's from a holiday movie set

Dylan Dreyer has an idyllic home that could be mistaken for something in a movie!

The Today Show star and her husband Brian Fichera split their time between their apartment in New York City and their vacation home by the beach - which is where they often spend the weekends and holidays.

Recently, Brian shared a glimpse of their setup at home, featuring a roaring fireplace and Wicked being watched on the big screen.

The dimly-lit room featured the fire and also a string of fairy lights, giving it lots of charm.

This isn't the first time that fans have been given a glimpse inside Dylan's family home. The star has previously shared family videos taken in the exact same room, which is open plan and overlooks the ocean. There's also a spacious kitchen leading off of the living area where Dylan and her son Calvin, eight, are often seen taking part in cooking videos.

Dylan and Brian are also parents to five-year-old Oliver and three-year-old Rusty.

It's been an eventful time for the TV star, who returned to work with some exciting news shortly after the holidays.

The mother-of-three revealed at the start of January that her new book, A Peek Out of the Window, on the day of its release on January 7.

The star shared a post on social media thanking her co-stars for their support after the show, writing: "Thank you @todayshow for letting me share my dream! And thanks to all of you for your support.

"I love bringing more Misty the Cloud books to you, I love reading to children, I love the weather, I love lift-the-flap books for kids. Thank you for sharing some of my favorite things with me!"

This is Dylan's fourth book in the Misty franchise, and the first one that's been interactive. She's also written Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day, Misty the Cloud: Through Rain or Shine, and Misty the Cloud: The Thing about Spring.

She previously opened up about her children's books during a chat with HELLO!, revealing it was her family who inspired her to put pen to paper.

She said: "I never really thought about a children's book... but my husband and I come up with crazy little stories and it came from one of those. We were on a plane and we imagined our suitcases going on a trip together.

"My husband then said, 'what about making it about clouds?' This was perfect, what with me being a meteorologist. Clouds and emotions sort of work together. There's a weird parallel between how you're feeling and the weather.

"He and I started coming up with storylines about a cloud world and it just went from there." She added: "I love bringing the science into the story and letting kids learn about the weather. Hopefully everyone who reads it enjoys it."