The ultimate guide to Miami: Where to stay & what to see

From Will Smith cruising Ocean Drive to the assassination of Gianni Versace, Miami is synonymous with the 90s. The world’s biggest models, artists and designers had flocked to the city in Florida where business was booming and South Beach was the place to be.

With amazing weather, beautiful beaches, epic nightlife and a rich culture, the A-list may have migrated to the likes of New York and LA in the wake of the new millennium, but Miami remains a must-see destination in 2023. We’re here to tell you exactly where to stay, what to eat and where to visit in the Magic City, for a trip that's totally unforgettable.

Where to stay in Miami

Moxy South Beach

Situated just two blocks from Ocean Drive, Moxy South Beach is the perfect place to stay if you want to be close to the beach and nightclubs but value affordability. Vibrant and playful, the interiors are unmistakably Miami, and while the rooms are on the smaller side, they have clever space-maximizing storage solutions and floor-to-ceiling windows. With a 72-foot cabana-lined pool, indoor-outdoor fitness centre and film screenings on the eighth-floor rooftop (with panoramic beach views), it's not short of things to do if you need a break from the party scene. Our highlight was eating and drinking al fresco at the rooftop restaurant and bar, Serena. Expect delicious Latin and Mexican cuisine and some of the best margaritas in Miami.

Moxy South Beach is suitably fun and vibrant

CitizenM Miami Brickell

For those looking to stay downtown, we'd recommend citizenM. Despite being located in the heart of bustling Brickell, the modern cabin rooms are designed to be a place to get a good night's sleep - and with extra large, ultra comfy beds, blackout blinds and a first-class breakfast buffet (which we enjoyed while looking out at the city on the balcony), you'll definitely get your day off to a great start. Digital check-in and iPads in every room mean you can take advantage of a contactless stay, but they also had some of the friendliest hotel staff we've come across.

Where to eat in Miami

Red Rooster Overtown

Serving a Michelin-star menu of comfort food and cocktails, Red Rooster should be high on your restaurant bucket list if you're in the Brickell area. Located in Overtown, affectionately known as ‘Harlem of the South’, the neighbourhood is where the likes of Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holliday stayed and performed when they visited Miami. After your meal, head upstairs to the speakeasy and lounge where you'll find DJs and live bands.

Bayshore Club

If you’re looking for somewhere on the waterfront, try Bayshore Club in Coconut Grove. With beautiful views of sparkling Biscayne bay, the open-air restaurant is the perfect place to relax and watch the sunset. Expect amazing seafood, fire pits and a three-piece jazz band.

The Bayshore Club has an incredible seafood menu

Bakan

Located in the Wynwood Arts District, Bakan is the latest Mexican restaurant to hit the buzzy neighbourhood. Here you'll find chic interiors with an open kitchen and lively outdoor space. The authentic South American menu includes everything from fresh ceviche to cheesy enchiladas, as well as the restaurant's Tostada de Chapulines made with crispy grasshoppers. You can wash it all down with one (or several) of over 500 different variations of tequila on offer.

Time Out Market Miami

Time Out Market's latest opening is right in the centre of South Beach. A curated selection of Miami's tastiest local restaurants, you'll find everything from burgers to tacos to vegan Chinese food. There's also a coffee house, cocktail bar and bakery - the perfect lunchtime pitstop for even the fussiest groups.

What to see in Miami

Ocean Drive

The iconic South Beach strip runs parallel to Miami Beach and is home to the Art Deco buildings the city is so famous for. Take a walking tour to find out more about the history of Miami's architecture, and come nighttime head to the clubs as it transforms into a sunset strip with highlights including Mango's and Nikki Beach.

Miami's iconic Art Deco buildings on Ocean Drive

Little Havana

The heart of Miami’s Latino community since the 1960s, Little Havana is home to the most incredible Cuban coffee, cigars and sandwiches. Declared a National Treasure by the National Trust in 2017, you’ll walk the streets to find colourful Cuban art, live salsa bands and the hidden gem, Máximo Gómez park, where the locals play dominoes.

Superblue

Art fans should also head to Miami’s new experiential gallery Superblue in Allapattah. With exhibitions from the most innovative artists across the world, you’ll currently find Es Devlin’s mirrored labyrinth, light-based Ganzfeld work by James Turrell and a truly unique immersive cloud experience by teamLab.

Everglades Alligator Farm

If you want to experience some of Florida's wildlife while you're in Miami, take a day trip out of the city to the Everglades National Park. Spanning 1.5 million acres to the west and south, it's home to one of the most unique ecosystems in the world. Visit the Everglades Alligator Farm to take an airbus tour on the river, watch the reptile shows and even hold a baby alligator.

