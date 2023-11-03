Jeff Bezos makes 'emotional decision' about living situation with fiancee Lauren Sanchez

It is the end of an era for Jeff Bezos who announced his "emotional decision" on Thursday as he prepared for a big life change.

The billionaire took to Instagram with a message for his followers weeks after wrapping up a summer of love with his fiancee, Lauren Sanchez.

In a heartfelt post, the Amazon founder shared clips from his early days with his company and revealed he was moving from Seattle - where he has lived since the 90s - to Miami.

WATCH: Jeff Bezos gives a tour of his Amazon office in his garage in 1994

"Seattle has been my home since 1994 when I started Amazon out of my garage," he said before revealing that his dad, Miguel Bezos, was the man behind the camera in the throwback videos, and he and his mom have been instrumental in why he's headed to the southeast coast of America.

"My parents have always been my biggest supporters," he added. "They recently moved back to Miami, the place we lived when I was younger (Miami Palmetto High class of ’82 — GO Panthers!).

© Paul Souders Jeff started Amazon from his garage - pictured in 997

"I want to be close to my parents, and Lauren and I love Miami."

It also helps that his space flight company Blue Origin is "increasingly shifting" to Florida's Cape Canaveral, Jeff explained. "For all that, I’m planning to return to Miami, leaving the Pacific Northwest."

© Paul Morigi Jeff is excited to move to Miami permanently

Seattle holds a special place in his heart and is the place he has called home for the longest. "I've lived in Seattle longer than I’ve lived anywhere else and have so many amazing memories here.

"As exciting as the move is, it’s an emotional decision for me. Seattle, you will always have a piece of my heart."

© Getty Jeff confessed the move was an emotional one

His fans wished him well as they commented: "Welcome back home Jeff," and, "Welcome to Florida."Jeff's fiancee also chimed in and simply added: "Miami," alongside a heart emoji.

The eye-opening video that accompanied his lengthy message, shows just how far the businessman has come.

As the camera panned around the room stacked with old computers and fax machines, Jeff said: "It doesn't take long to take a tour of the offices of Amazon.com."

© Getty Images The couple haven't announced their wedding date

The company launched in 1995 and 28 years later, Jeff was sailing around Europe on his $500 million superyacht with his wife-to-be by his side.

He has an extensive property portfolio around the world, including a $68 million Florida mansion, a New York property overlooking Madison Square Park and a truly unique ranch in Texas.

© Getty Images Jeff and his ex-wife MacKenzie Bezos were married for 25 years

Jeff and Lauren have been living the life of luxury since news broke of their relationship in 2019, shortly after he announced he was divorcing his wife of 25 years MacKenzie Scott.

Jeff has one of the largest net worths in the world. Forbes real-time net worth calculator reveals he is worth a staggering $160.7 billion. He now owns just under 10% of Amazon.

