Gwen Stefani shares a message of hope with straight-faced selfie from home

Gwen Stefani delights her fans when she shares photos and videos from ranch life with her husband, Blake Shelton, in Oklahoma and on Tuesday, she shared a fresh selfie from her idyllic garden.

The former The Voice judge posed in leggings, hiking boots and a check shirt as she snapped a picture in front of a sea of iris flowers. Gwen teamed her casual attire with a cap and sunglasses but decided to pout instead of crack a smile for the camera.

Gwen's subdued selfie from home

The beautiful purple flowers behind the star are a popular variety and they represent faith, hope and wisdom, according to flower experts Interflora.

Their website explains: "As with many other flowers, the iris meaning can vary depending on the variety and colour of the flower. However, generally speaking, it is seen to represent faith, hope and wisdom. As the gentle petals strengthen in warmer weather, they also symbolise the start of spring and new beginnings."

The couple also have a song called Purple Irises and the lyrics include: "No, I never knew a love like this. Now we're picking purple irises."

Gwen was admiring the flowers on Tuesday

Behind the blooms are stunning trees, a verdant lawn and a white picket fence – another breathtaking corner of their sprawling estate.

Last month, the Hollaback Girl singer was praised for her country life when she shared two dreamy videos from their secluded sanctuary.

© Photo: Instagram Gwen enjoys spending time outdoors

"Being from California, she didn't know she was meant to be a Country Girl Love ya Gwen!," one follower wrote. Another agreed: "I see so much joy and happiness in you whenever you’re in Oklahoma. It's beautiful to watch."

Growing up a city girl, Gwen admitted to People that she would see her parents cutting trees and it drove her to think she didn't want the hassle at her own home. "I'd be like, 'I'm never having a tree at my house,'" she admitted. And now she's always in the great outdoors, embracing pastimes like gardening.

Gwen's second home

Gwen, her husband Blake and Gwen's three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo also have a haven in LA mansion where they reside for some of the time.

The $14 million home is located in Encino and it has the most amazing interiors. Just like her sartorial style, her home décor is unapologetically bold and beautiful.

The family have a luxurious kitchen in LA

Their show-stopping four-poster bed got quite the reaction when they shared it online. The multi-coloured feature is a statement piece, and fans couldn't believe Blake slept in it.

One fan joked: "You're telling me Blake sleeps in that bed?" perhaps referring to the zany style of the four-poster. Another added: "Omg the bed frame," and a third remarked: "I want that bed."

The rest of the star's home is just as spectacular with a very grand staircase and a dreamy marble-clad kitchen that we've seen on video a few times.