Gwen Stefani marvels at major achievement with husband Blake Shelton - watch

The Voice stars Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton love spending time at their Oklahoma home with Gwen's three sons

Gwen Stefani, 53, and Blake Shelton, 47, often retreat to their off-grid Oklahoma home with Gwen's three sons, Kingston, 17, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, nine – and on Thursday the No Doubt singer celebrated an achievement at their property.

The Voice judge uploaded a video of herself and Blake in their vast grounds, revealing they have planted a whole field of spectacular sunflowers.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani reveals major achievement at off-grid home

"The hardest working man I've ever met, making me work too," Gwen could be heard saying to the camera. "We did that!" she then exclaims as she pans over to the yellow field of flowers.

The star then went on to take cuttings from their impressive flowerbeds, and filmed beautiful arrangements around her home that she made with her own fair hands.

The couple have been planting at home

The blooms included unique chocolate sunflowers, cosmos and zinnias. One large vase was placed on Gwen's impressive dining table in their family dining space which has been decorated with a large wooden table and zany wallpaper.

Fans were full of ideas for the loved-up couple, with one writing: "We need a Stefani-Shelton Reality Show 'When A City Girl Marries A Country Boy'. Made for each other," and another adding: "You need to open a farmers market."

The couple have two homes in the US

The sunflower crop required a lot of hard work from the couple, and in May, Gwen shared a clip of her vast sunflower patch with plenty of budding blooms and Gwen could be heard saying: "Here's our sunflower experiment doing pretty good, but had a lot of intruders last night," as she panned down to a hoof print in the dirt.

Gwen added a deer emoji to the post, indicating that this was the culprit that made an appearance during the night.

Gwen has a quirky bedroom at her LA home

The couple's main home is a $14million (£10.7million) house in Encino, California, which they purchased in May 2020, but they have been spending increasingly more time in Oklahoma. And it looks like Gwen is loving being a country gal!

As well as their horticultural ventures, the family have been busy with adorable new arrivals. They recently welcomed new kittens, and we've enjoyed seeing the heart-warming updates since. In a cute candid video, the sweet kitties were seen roaming around on a games table at their LA pad, where the family had placed cushions around it so they could explore the table without the fear of falling.

© Instagram/Pink Gwen performed in the UK at the same event as P!NK

It is believed Gwen's sons are currently in England, spending the summer with their dad, Gavin Rossdale, and Gwen was also in London recently for her first performance on UK soil for 16 years.