Gwen Stefani’s rarely-seen sons Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 9, look grown up in new pics

The joy of family celebrations is timeless, and Daisy Lowe's recent 35th birthday gathering was a testament to the enduring bond of kinship.

The model and Tulip Fever actress took to social media to share snapshots of her special day, which also highlighted a rare appearance by her half-brothers, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, whose growth spurt was clearly evident as they stood tall and all-grown-up beside their sister.

The family reunion was vibrant and full of life, with Daisy's father, Gavin Rossdale, the lead singer of Bush, and her three siblings from his previous marriage to singer Gwen Stefani, joining in the celebrations.

The group posed for a memorable photograph against the whimsical backdrop of the Luna Luna amusement park in Los Angeles, embracing the cheerful spirit of the occasion.

© Instagram Daisy with he brother Kingston

Kingston, at 17, and Zuma, at 15, were nearly as tall as Gavin, signifying their leap into young adulthood, while nine-year-old Apollo showed the promise of catching up soon.

Zuma's smile, in particular, was a highlight, radiating happiness as he stood with his sister and niece.

© Instagram Daisy with brother Zuma

A striking black-and-white photograph captured a moment between Daisy and Kingston, where she stood beside her brother, who nearly towered over her.

Daisy, cradling her infant daughter Ivy Love Saul, affectionately referred to Kingston and Zuma as "my best boys" in her heartfelt Instagram caption.

© Getty Images Kingston Rossdale, Gwen Stefani, Apollo Rossdale and Zuma Rossdale

Daisy mused on the significance of turning 35, a milestone she equated with "serious adulting territory."

Her day was filled with the simple pleasures of life – a visit to a funfair, the camaraderie of watching football, and the delight of indulging in delicious treats lovingly prepared by Gavin.

This family event comes amidst a whirlwind of career endeavors and public interest in Gwen's life with her husband, country music star Blake Shelton.

Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani's son, Apollo

As speculation about their marriage circulates among their fans, Gwen and Blake have been steadfastly navigating their individual careers and their joint journey as parents, despite the demands of their professional lives leading them to spend New Year's Eve apart.

The conjecture around Gwen's adaptation to Blake's country lifestyle has been a topic of conversation among their fans, but Gwen remains undeterred in her artistic pursuits.

She is set to make a much-anticipated return to the stage with her band, No Doubt, at the upcoming Coachella festival in April.

This reunion is especially notable as it marks almost a decade since Gwen, bassist Tony, guitarist Tom, and drummer Adrian have performed together, rekindling the magic that once captivated fans around the world.

