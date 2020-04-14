The Duchess of Sussex is well known for her chic, low-key style, and the 'Meghan effect' is certainly still in full swing, despite her recent departure from her life as a working royal – but did you know that she has a somewhat unlikely style twin? Over the years it seems that Meghan and Ivanka Trump have sported the same outfit on a number of occasions - and the striking similarities were recently shared on Instagram by royal fashion blogger @royalreplimeghan.

Meghan and Ivanka have both worn the Philip Treacy OC 630 hat

It seems that Meghan's famous Black Halo dress has also been worn by Ivanka, and the pair also own the same Emilia Wickstead button-up dress - the two women have both worn the Philip Treacy hat Meghan chose for the 2019 Remembrance Day service, too.

Meghan and Ivanka share a mutual friend in Misha Nonoo, and both attended her wedding in Rome in September - so it's not surprising that they have both worn her 'Audrey' pleated skirt in the past! The pair also appear to share a love of wrap coats, cape silhouettes and shirt dresses.

Both Ivanka and Meghan have worn the striking Carolina Herrera tiered gown that the Duchess wore for her 2017 Vanity Fair photoshoot. Other stars, including Mandy Moore, also wore the stunning gown at the time.

Way back in 2014, Meghan actually interviewed Ivanka for her lifestyle blog, The Tig, and expressed her admiration for her success. And while the Trump family has attended engagements with the royal family since moving into the White House in 2016, the pair haven't crossed paths in the public eye.

Twinning in Emilia Wickstead

The daughter of the US president has also twinned with the Duchess of Cambridge on a number of occasions - she owns the same green Beulah dress as Kate, and has stepped out wearing the collared Alessandra Rich dress that became a fan-favourite after the Duchess wore it, too.