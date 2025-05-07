Sex and the City's Cynthia Nixon shocks fans with 'normal' kitchen despite $20m fortune

Cynthia Nixon has an estimated net worth of $20 million, so fans were more than shocked when she unveiled her "normal" kitchen inside her Montauk home.

The Sex and the City actress, 59, lives in New York with her wife Christine Marinoni and their teenage son Max.

On Tuesday, she shared a video on Instagram, giving her followers a quick tour of her kitchen, and many were left in disbelief over its appearance.

Instead of the state-of-the-art appliances and vast amounts of space, the kitchen was surprisingly cozy and filled to the brim with vases, pots, pans, and other household items.

© Instagram Fans were shocked by Cynthia's 'normal' kitchen

'Normal' kitchen

Wearing a purple T-shirt under an orange apron, Cynthia addressed the camera, saying: "This is my kitchen! This is my kitchen in Montauk, I'm about to serve up some coffee."

The room is decorated with oak cabinets, an American fridge freezer, a small dishwasher, and looks well used with minimal counter space and personal touches.

Showing off several pots and pans hanging on the walls, she continued: "These are my pots and pans and my colanders. This is my basket that I get stuff from the garden. This is some kale that just came out of the garden. It's very delicious and very fresh."

© Instagram Cynthia collects fresh herbs from her garden

Pointing out several glass jars and vases lining the top of her wall-mounted cabinets, Cynthia said: "This is all my vases because there are a lot of flowers in the garden. And there's a lobster pot and there's a basket that you know, I put bread or biscuits or toast in."

As she continues her tour, more utensils and ingredients can be seen littering the kitchen island, which sits alongside a small stove area.

Cynthia ended the video by pouring a cup of coffee and adding a dollop of foamy milk and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

© Instagram Cynthia has several pots and pans hanging on the walls

Captioning the clip, Cynthia joked: "I think I need a few more vases (and an in-home hair stylist)."

Her followers were blown away by how "ordinary" her kitchen is, with one commenting: "Finally a celebrity kitchen that looks like a normal kitchen and clearly gets used!"

A second said: "I admire seeing a world-renowned superstar with a kitchen as ordinary as the rest of us. I love the simplicity of your life, my dear."

A third added: "This is the most wholesome thing I've seen online in a very long time!" Another said: "Love that you have a REAL kitchen."

© Instagram Cynthia has plenty of vases to store flowers from her garden

Cynthia's kitchen is a far cry from the one she had when she lived in Greenwich Village.

She sold the four-bedroom, three-bathroom loft on Bleecker Street in 2022 for $3.595 million after only 20 days on the market.

The chef's kitchen boasted plenty of storage, vast counter space, and high-end appliances, such as a Viking stove and SubZero refrigerator, according to the listing.